Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 13 2022 By Stelios Kollintzas, Tanker Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 13 2022 By Stelios Kollintzas, Tanker BrokerApril 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 7th, 2022 The Russia-Ukraine war has dealt a triple blow to sunflower oil, palm oil, and soybean oil supplies. The halt of sunflower oil supplies from Ukraine has further squeezed export policy from Indonesia, affecting palm oil imports and it has also exacerbated crop loss concerns in South America, impacting soybean oil supplies and prices. The impact on trade flows in and out of the region is already evident in the shipping industry as ports are closed and contracts are cancelled.
The disruptions of sunflower oil exports from the Black Sea region – which accounts for 60% of world sunflower oil output and 76% of exports – have sent global vegetable oil prices to record highs. Indicatively, Russian crude sunflower oil is offered at a record price of $2,150 a ton, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for April shipments, compared with $1,767 for soya bean oil and $1720 for crude palm oil. Responding to rising domestic prices and shortages, Russia further announced an export quota on its sunflower oil in order to maintain stability. Obviously, all March shipments from Ukraine have in one way or another been cancelled. Ports of loading have become war zones and some of the eastern fields for sunflower crops in Ukraine have been occupied pushing farmers to flee. Though some traders have been trying to look towards Russian ports as an alternative source of SFSO, the sanctions implemented upon much of the Russian financial system by the West, have made shipments really complex.
In Indonesia, despite the country being the world’s biggest palm oil producer, it has struggled to fulfil its own local demand for palm oil. In order to tackle shortages and ease pressure on domestic prices, the government has imposed a policy, where palm oil producers have to sell 30 percent of their produce in the local market before they can export. That has led to delays in issuing export permits resulting in lesser supply, while on the other side, ships have been waiting to load and tankage in factories were full. Export restrictions, pertaining to COVID disruptions, record commodity prices, high bunker prices and a strong freight market in petroleum products have all been involved in supporting freight rates in the palm oil markets as well.
Despite the fact that the industry expected a greater rush in soya bean oil after the invasion, this wasn’t the case since countries have looked to domestic alternatives so far. Nevertheless, reduction woes in top soybean oil exporter Argentina have caused enough stress for traders of both the vegetable oil and raw soybeans. The cost of soya bean oil, the second most consumed oil in India after palm, has surged about 30% this year.
Ukraine was expected to export around 6.7M tonnes of sunflower oil in 2021/22 season – mostly to Europe, India and China but also to Africa, Middle East and Turkey. Such a supply crunch is enough to hit all three major edible oil markets and even cause a threat to Global food Security.
Chartering (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Softer)
The dry bulk market closed off on the red last week, with all sectors witnessing w-o-w on rates, yet to an extent that still allows owners to enjoy significant earnings. The BDI today (05/04/2022) closed at 2,213 points, down by 204 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (29/03/2022). A combination of a shorter tonnage list and a healthy injection of fresh cargoes in the Atlantic boosted sentiment in the crude carrier market, helping owners to close off the week with gains across all regions. The BDTI today (05/04/2022) closed at 1,163, an increase of 306 points, and the BCTI at 933, a decrease of 42 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (29/03/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
Impressive SnP activity was witnessed last week, with interest in both the dry bulk and tanker sector clearly reflecting a very strong buying appetite across all sizes. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “EASTERN JUNIPER” (305,749dwt-blt ‘07, S. Korea), which was sold to Middle Eastern buyers, for a price in the region of $36.5m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “CMB PAUILLAC” (95,707dwt-blt ‘12, Japan), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $25.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Stable - / Dry: Firmer)
Activity in the newbuilding market resumed last week, with a plethora of deals coming to light. For yet another week, we witnessed plenty of container newbuilding deals surfacing in the market, however, what caught our attention was the volume of dry bulk contracts; sixteen Ultramax vessels were inked, with ten of them being ordered from Chinese CITIC Group at DSIC yard. The six remaining were secured by Nantong Xiangyu yard, with HuaXia FL ordering two of them and Greek owner TMS Dry ordering the rest four. In addition, two firm plus two optional 40,000dwt units were ordered from Franbo Lines at Hakodate yard. LNG units were also present, with a total of four 175,000cbm units being added to the 2022 contracting orderbook. Lastly, after almost two months of stagnant activity, an order of two firm plus two optional LR2 units emerged. More specifically, it came to light that Greek owner Metrostar inked a deal for the construction of the respective 115,000dwt units at Hyundai Vietnam yard for a price of around $63.0 million each.
Demolition (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Stable +)
Activity in the demolition sector was slow last week due to a very short supply of demo candidates in the market coupled with the ongoing Ramadan period. Competition among scrapyards remains intense with not a steady price board across the main Indian-subcontinent demo nations. Indeed, Bangladesh which was leading the course so far, has lost its primacy last week amidst decreased domestic steel plate prices and adequate inventory volume at yards. In contrast, steel prices in India experienced an upward trajectory. Breakers have increased their bids correspondingly, providing owners a very lucrative option even for conventional vessels which were traditionally destined to their neighboring competitors. In Pakistan, despite the ongoing economic disruption, breakers’ bids continue in line with the overall subcontinent sentiment, having the leading role in the pricing board last week. Average prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 460-670/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $450-660/ldt.
