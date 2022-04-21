Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 15 2022 By Timos Papadimitriou SnP Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 15 2022 By Timos Papadimitriou SnP BrokerApril 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 21st, 2022 Just when we thought that the war in Ukraine will out stage Covid-19 pandemic, the Shanghai lockdown is making sure that this will not happen. Dry bulk and containers are still playing catch up after the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns, but we are starting to witness some effects of the current rather strict lockdown. Dry bulk ships are piling up adding to the already existing congestion with the handies and supras being the sizes that enjoy the largest improvements.
On the container side, the ships up to 1,000 TEU might see some decrease in the period may be down to 12 months or less, and some decline in the rates that will only be countered by the catch-up period that follows every lockdown. The limited supply of ships will keep the rates at a good level. Unless we see prolonged lockdowns around the world, we don’t expect the rates to be affected.
On the other hand, high oil prices and inflation will keep affecting Europe. The Chinese lockdown could somehow keep the oil rally at a relative check. Time will tell. It seems that offshore exploration will slowly gain ground. If that happens shipyards will start to receive orders for new ships to cover the demand which could potentially limit the slots for dry and tankers even more. Currently, containers and LNG ships have taken the lion’s share when it comes to orders, leaving the other segments behind. This could be good news for older ships. Although with new regulations in effect after 2023 some newbuildings especially tankers will have to be inked, slots will not come around easily unless the capacity drastically increases.
As far as the prices are concerned, prices on the crude and product carriers have been steadily increasing even prior to the Ukrainian conflict. From an SnP view, there are not a lot of ships currently in the market with most of them being older than 10 years old and some older than 15 years.
Dry bulk SnP activity remains strong over the last 2 months with 48 dry transactions in February and 81 in March (for ships larger than 26k dwt). On the wet side, 18 tankers switched hands in February and 35 in March (for ships larger than 30k dwt and build after 2004).
Currently, the shipping industry must navigate through geopolitical developments and the aftermath of a pandemic that somehow refuses to go away. So far it seems that the industry is doing well and for the first time in many years. Dry, Wet and Containers are making money at the same time. We are not even yet halfway to 2022. Let us see what the future holds.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable +)
The dry bulk market remains in very good shape, as with the exception of the Capesize sector, the rest of the sizes continue to offer exceptional gains for owners. The BDI today (19/04/2022) closed at 2,115 points, up by 80 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (12/04/2022). The past week saw the crude carrier market losing some steam, yet its performance has considerably evaded the unhealthy levels of the past two years. The BDTI today (19/04/2022) closed at 1,680, a decrease of 64 points, and the BCTI at 1052, an increase of 59 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (12/04/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
SnP activity remained strong for yet another week, with buyers in the tanker realm focusing mostly on the clean sector while firm interest was noticeable across all dry bulk sizes. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “BANDA SEA” (105,576dwt-blt ‘07, Japan), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $21.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “ROSCO PALM” (82,153dwt-blt ‘11, China), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of $26.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
LNG and Container contracts continue to keep activity in the newbuilding market healthy through the Easter holidays, with LNG units having the lion’s share last week, followed by one neo-Panamax container deal while no sales for the most conventional type of units emerged. Starting with the LNG sector, Japanese owner MOL concluded a deal for the construction of four 175,000cbm units at Hudong Zhonghua in China. These four units represent the first firm newbuildings from Qatar Energy mammoth project, out of a total 151 LNG carrier reserved berths. An order of two dual fuelled 174,000cbm units also took place from the same owner MOL, at DSME yard. Owner will pay around $213.0 million for each vessel, which were options that the company held from a last year order. Lastly, a deal was inked between Adnoc and Jiangnan Shipyard for two 175,000cbm units. On the Container front, it came to light that Daehan shipyard secured its first neo-panamax order consisting of four 7,200teu units from Greek owner Danaos. Each vessel will cost around $94.0 million.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
Slow activity materialized in the demolition front amidst the ongoing Ramadan period and the shortage of fresh candidates due to the recent tanker freight market rally. Pakistan remains in the best position so far, as the local steel plate demand underpins breakers’ appetite. Interest from Indian buyers was strong as well, as the domestic steel industry continues to record increased activity amidst the rising construction momentum and the current sanctions against Russia with India snitching a notable share of its steel exports. On the contrary, domestic steel mills in Bangladesh have followed a more conservative approach with limited buying interest taking place leaving local breakers with no options rather than mitigate their scrapping enquiries.
