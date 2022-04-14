Intermodal Weekly Market Report Week 14 2022 Βy Nasos Soulakis, SnP Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report Week 14 2022 Βy Nasos Soulakis, SnP BrokerApril 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 14th, 2022 In spite of the previous year’s momentum in the secondhand market which was characterized by a plethora of dry bulk and containers SnP materialized deals and a limited tanker volume transaction, lately we are experiencing a notable revival in the tanker secondhand activity which is overall being mirrored on an improvement interest for the respective sector.
Having said that, it is indicative through our day-to-day engagement in the secondhand realm, that the volume of the prospective buyers has been risen exponentially during the past months, a trend which is visualized in the increased interest for tanker units, as well as in the limited period of time which intervenes between the moment a vessel will surface on the market until the date of its acquisition. Indeed, having a close look at the crude carrier front, the sector which represents the most obvious example, the units that changed hands during March on the Aframax and Suezmax sectors were double compared with the ones during February, while as far as the VLCC sector, more than fifteen units changed owners during March compared with no more than a handful of units during February.
As far as the secondhand prices are concerned, the increased interest has evidently affected the secondhand values upward as can be easily being observed from some relevant recent sales:
The Suezmax tanker M/T BARI (159K 2005 HYUNDAI//SS: 04-2025 & DD: 11-2023) was reported sold within March 2022 at USD 21,5 million, meanwhile the one year older M/T RINEIA (159K 2004 HYUNDAI//SS: 03-2024 & DD & BWTS: due April 2022) had only achieved low USD 18.0 million in February 2022.
Aframax M/T SRI ASIH (109K 2005 DALIAN//SS: 06-2025 & DD: 12-2023) recently fetched USD 14,6 million while the younger, M/T ZANTORO (109K 2006 DALIAN//SS & DD: 06-2022) was sold for low USD 13.0 million in February 2022.
Lastly, the LR1 tanker M/T TECTUS (75K 2009 STX//SS: 07-2024 & DD: 09-2022) was sold for rgn USD 15.0 million within March 2022 while the 2 years older, Japan built, M/T POLAR COD (74K 2007 ONOMICHI//SS & DD: 03-2022) was sold for USD 11,7 million back in January 2022.
If the increase in interest continues without a sufficient supply of fresh sale candidates, secondhand values will follow their upward trajectory reaching ever-higher prices.
Chartering (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Softer)
The dry bulk market has been moving down in the past days, amidst muted activity in the Pacific and mediocre demand for tonnage in the Atlantic. The BDI today (12/04/2022) closed at 2,035 points, down by 178 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (05/04/2022). Straight gains across all the crude carrier sectors lifted spirits last week, after a prolonged period of unhealthy levels. The BDTI today (12/04/2022) closed at 1,744, an increase of 275 points, and the BCTI at 993, an increase of 102 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (05/04/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Stable +)
SnP activity remains healthy across both the dry bulk and tanker sectors, while no container deals materialized last week. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “SKS SKEENA” (158,933dwt-blt ‘06, S. Korea), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $23.5m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “AQUAPROUD” (178,055dwt-blt ‘09, China), which was sold to Greek owner, Alpha Bulkers, for a price in the region of $26.5m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Softer)
Reported activity on the newbuilding front remains firm for yet another week, with containers once again being the most popular sector, while after almost two months of inactivity, a fresh tanker contract emerged last week. Starting with the boxship sector, Celsius Shipping declared an option for another pair of methanol fuelled 3,000teu boxhips at Penglai Jinglu while Hong Kong based owner Cido Shipping inked a deal with Hyundai Samho for four 7,900teu units for a price of $121.5 million each. On the LNG front, the same owner Celsius Shipping, ordered one firm plus one optional 174,000cbm unit at Samsung for a price of $217.5 million. Lastly, Asiatic Lloyd exercised an option at Hyundai Vietnam for two 50,000dwt product tankers at a price of $38.9 million each. It is worth noting, that we have seen an increased number of owners opting for methanol as an alternative fuel during 2022 (albeit not comparable with LNG); it remains to be seen if the focus turns to zero-carbon alternatives in the future with LNG now attracting most of the interest (around 30% of the existing orderbook).
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The recycling market activity remains positive with breakers’ bids following an upward trajectory for another week. At the same time, the supply of vintage units remains low, while the recent spike in tankers’ freights, a segment that provided the overwhelming majority of units as of late, is now witnessing a notable improvement, making owners more reluctant to dispose of their units. Currently, Pakistan is leading the price board in the Indian-subcontinent region. Having said that, despite its political turmoil, its historical currency depreciation, and the recent Central Bank imposition of a 100% cash margin on various imported steel products, breakers’ appetite remains untouched which is mirrored in the two large units materialized deals at levels above the $700/ldt mark. Indian breakers are following closely, yet with no sales emerging last week. Lastly, the Bangladeshi demolition market has experienced another week of slow activity as the rising material costs have led to lower domestic steel mills’ demand. As a result, local breakers have moved to the sidelines, with no fresh sales coming to light.
