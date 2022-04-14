Intermodal Weekly Market Report Week 14 2022 Βy Nasos Soulakis, SnP Broker

Posted by elnavi April 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 14th, 2022
In spite of the previous year’s momentum in the secondhand market which was characterized by a plethora of dry bulk and containers SnP materialized deals and a limited tanker volume transaction, lately we are experiencing a  notable revival in the tanker secondhand activity which is overall being mirrored on an improvement interest for the respective sector.
Having  said  that,  it  is  indicative  through  our  day-to-day  engagement  in  the secondhand realm, that the volume of the prospective buyers has been risen exponentially  during  the  past  months,  a  trend  which  is  visualized  in  the  increased  interest  for  tanker  units,  as  well  as  in  the  limited  period  of  time which  intervenes  between  the  moment  a  vessel  will  surface  on  the  market until the date of its acquisition. Indeed, having a close look at the crude carrier  front,  the  sector  which  represents  the  most  obvious  example,  the  units that changed hands during March on the Aframax and Suezmax sectors were double  compared  with  the  ones  during  February,  while  as  far  as  the  VLCC sector, more than fifteen units changed owners during March compared with no more than a handful of units during February.
As  far  as  the  secondhand  prices  are  concerned,  the  increased  interest  has evidently affected the secondhand values upward as can be easily being observed from some relevant recent sales:
The Suezmax tanker M/T BARI (159K 2005 HYUNDAI//SS: 04-2025 & DD: 11-2023) was reported sold within March 2022 at USD 21,5 million, meanwhile the  one  year  older  M/T  RINEIA  (159K  2004  HYUNDAI//SS:  03-2024  &  DD  & BWTS:  due  April  2022)  had  only  achieved  low  USD  18.0  million  in  February 2022.
Aframax M/T SRI ASIH (109K 2005 DALIAN//SS: 06-2025 & DD: 12-2023) recently  fetched  USD  14,6  million  while  the  younger,  M/T  ZANTORO  (109K 2006 DALIAN//SS & DD: 06-2022) was sold for low USD 13.0 million in February 2022.
Lastly,  the  LR1  tanker  M/T  TECTUS  (75K  2009  STX//SS:  07-2024  &  DD:  09-2022) was sold for rgn USD 15.0 million within March 2022 while the 2 years older, Japan built, M/T POLAR COD (74K 2007 ONOMICHI//SS & DD: 03-2022) was sold for USD 11,7 million back in January 2022.
If the increase in interest continues without a sufficient supply of fresh sale candidates, secondhand values will follow their upward trajectory reaching ever-higher prices.
Chartering (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Softer)
The dry bulk market has been moving down in the past days, amidst muted activity in the Pacific and mediocre demand for tonnage in the Atlantic. The BDI today (12/04/2022) closed at 2,035 points, down by 178 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (05/04/2022). Straight gains across all the crude carrier sectors lifted spirits last week, after a prolonged period of unhealthy levels. The BDTI today (12/04/2022) closed at 1,744, an increase of 275 points, and the BCTI at 993, an increase of 102 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (05/04/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Stable +)
SnP activity remains healthy across both the dry bulk and tanker sectors, while no container deals materialized last week. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “SKS SKEENA” (158,933dwt-blt ‘06, S.  Korea), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $23.5m. On the dry bulker side  sector,  we  had  the  sale  of  the  “AQUAPROUD”  (178,055dwt-blt  ‘09, China),  which  was  sold  to  Greek  owner,  Alpha  Bulkers,  for  a  price  in  the region of $26.5m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Softer)
Reported  activity  on  the  newbuilding  front  remains  firm  for  yet  another week,  with  containers  once  again  being  the  most  popular  sector,  while after almost two months of inactivity, a fresh tanker contract emerged last week. Starting with the boxship sector, Celsius Shipping declared an option for  another  pair  of  methanol  fuelled  3,000teu  boxhips  at  Penglai  Jinglu while  Hong  Kong  based  owner  Cido  Shipping  inked  a  deal  with  Hyundai Samho  for  four  7,900teu  units  for  a  price  of  $121.5  million  each.  On  the LNG  front,  the  same  owner  Celsius  Shipping,  ordered  one  firm  plus  one optional 174,000cbm unit at Samsung for a price of $217.5 million. Lastly, Asiatic  Lloyd  exercised  an  option  at  Hyundai  Vietnam  for  two  50,000dwt product tankers at a price of $38.9 million each. It is worth noting, that we have seen an increased number of owners opting for methanol as an alternative fuel during 2022 (albeit not comparable with LNG); it remains to be seen if the focus turns to zero-carbon alternatives in the future with LNG now  attracting  most  of  the  interest  (around  30%  of  the  existing  orderbook).
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The recycling market activity remains positive with breakers’ bids following an upward trajectory for another week.  At the same time, the  supply  of vintage  units  remains  low,  while  the  recent  spike  in  tankers’  freights,  a segment  that  provided  the  overwhelming  majority  of  units  as  of  late,  is now witnessing a notable improvement, making owners more reluctant to dispose of their units. Currently, Pakistan is leading the price board in the Indian-subcontinent region.  Having said that, despite its political turmoil, its historical currency depreciation, and the recent Central Bank imposition of a 100% cash margin on various imported steel products, breakers’ appetite remains untouched which is mirrored in the two large units materialized deals at levels above the $700/ldt mark. Indian breakers are following closely, yet with no sales emerging last week. Lastly, the Bangladeshi demolition  market  has  experienced  another  week  of  slow  activity  as  the  rising material costs have led to lower domestic steel mills’ demand. As a result, local breakers have moved to the sidelines, with no fresh sales coming to light.

ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Comments are closed

© 2022 Elnavi. All Rights Reserved. Log in

- Designed by Gabfire Themes