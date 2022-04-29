Mare Forum 2022: The big change “Shipping sails in unknown waters”April 2022, Shippings News Friday, April 29th, 2022 Shipping is in the crossroads of critical paths and strategies. Green shipping, technological advancements, geopolitics and other developments are the most controversial issues of today.
These topics were discussed in the Mare Forum that recently took place in Piraeus Marine Club. The conference was chaired by Mr. George Gourdomichalis president and managing director of Phoenix Shipping & Trading.
In the first session the following issues were discussed such as the regulation vs. politics vs. technological breakthrough. The panel:
John Platsidakis Shipping Executive, George Tsavliris Principal, Tsavliris Group, Dinos Arcoumanis Member of the Board, Safe Bulkers Participations, Costis Stambolis, Chairman and Executive Director, IENE, John Kare Aune, CEO Wallem Group, Guy Verberne, Chief analyst, PGGM Investments, Sevi Katemoglou Founder & Dry Cargo Shipbroker, EastGate Shipping Inc, Dagfinn Lunde Chairman and Co-founder eShipfinance.com, DagMar Navigation Ltd and Chairman, Cleaves Securities AS
The panelists of the conference referred to the global economic outlook.
They said that the disruption of the physical sources of the last year is a major event that created huge implications in all shipping sectors.
Mr. Costis Stambolis predicted that LNG is going to gradually replace oil and will be easier transported around the world.
The effects in the trade flows from the Ukraine crisis were also examined by the panelists. They were also asked Who is going to bear the cost of the energy transition?
They said that it is an opportunity for Europe to turn to Southern countries such as Israel, Egypt to replace the physical resources that were supplied by Russia as we also enter in a cold war era.
The role of shipping will be more underlined in the future due to this disruption in the world supply chain. New trade patterns and new infrastructure investments will be emerged to protect the roaring 2020’s from geopolitical instability.
Mr. Dagfin Lunde remarked that because of the shipyard capacity shipowners is better to retrofit their ships with green equipment in order to improve the efficiency and performance of their operations preparing for a sustainable future.
