MSC Lirica sets sail from Piraeus for summer 2022

MSC Lirica sets sail from Piraeus for summer 2022April 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 14th, 2022 MSC Cruises recently held a special celebratory event on board MSC Lirica in the port of Piraeus for nearly 150 members of the Greek travel industry to herald the start of the ship’s summer 2022 sailing season.
This is the first time that MSC Cruises has based one of its ships in Greece and the first time that its guests can embark in Piraeus.
MSC Lirica will operate a newly-designed seven-night itinerary with 28 voyages between April and October from Piraeus to visit Kusadasi, Turkey; Haifa, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus and the picturesque Greek islands of Rhodes and Santorini before returning to the port that serves Athens.
Angelo Capurro, MSC Cruises’ Executive Director, was on hand today to welcome guests onboard before the ship’s first sailing this evening and said, “MSC Lirica will offer our guests a dedicated Greek experience and service that is coupled with a cosmopolitan ambience that can only be found on board one of our ships.
“They can look forward to the very best of fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centres, as well as an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers. There is something for everyone to enjoy.
“We cannot wait to welcome them on board throughout the summer months for a wonderful, memorable and above all else, safe holiday at sea.”
Voyages on board MSC Lirica will be, as they are for all of the Company’s ships, only open to guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from the age of 12 upwards.
And Greece is set to play an even greater role this summer for MSC Cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
Crete will also be a port of call in MSC Lirica’s four 11-night sailings during November and December 2022 with visits to Heraklion.
MSC Armonia, will call Piraeus on a weekly basis during the summer months and MSC Fantasia from September 2022 will perform 11-night cruises to the Greek port for guests to visit Athens. Summer sailings for MSC Musica include calls at Katakolon for Olympia, Heraklion and Santorini.
Mr Capurro concluded, “As well as basing MSC Lirica in Piraeus during summer 2022 to provide embarkation for our Greek guests we are also looking to attract holidaymakers from international destinations to board the ship.
“Only this week we announced a new attractive ‘Stay & Cruise’ package that includes up to two days in a four-star hotel and a city excursion for visitors to enjoy the sights and sounds of Athens.”
MSC Lirica offers a distinctive cruise experience centred on elegance, comfort and hospitality with 992 guest cabins.
An atmosphere of relaxed spaciousness pervades, with magnificent internal vistas from the foyer and unimpeded ocean views from the lounges’ floor-to-ceiling picture windows.
There is a choice of lounges and bars including the glamourous Beverly Hills Bar or traditional English-style Lord Nelson Pub, the perfect venue for a pre-theatre drink.
For families, there is a children’s play area created in collaboration with LEGO Group and Chicco as well as a spray park and two swimming pools plus a full programme of activities for kids of all ages.
The MSC Aurea Spa offers a haven for those wishing to unwind and, in the evening, the Broadway Theatre offers entertainment each night. And with two main restaurants, a buffet and the popular Kaito Sushi Bar, guests have a choice of formal or more casual dining options.
