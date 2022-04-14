P.P.A. S.A.: Strong Presence at Delphi Economic Forum 2022

P.P.A. S.A.: Strong Presence at Delphi Economic Forum 2022April 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 14th, 2022 PPA honored with a strong presence the 2022 Delphi Economic Forum, the flagship event gathering top leaders from across sectors in an effort to spark dialogue, inspire change, and transform conversation into action.
PPA’s BoD Chairman Yu Zenggang attended with the Ambassador of China to Greece and esteemed top business and state leaders of the Greek economy the panel discussion “Economic Cooperation Between China & the Region”. Mr. Yu Zenggang highlighted the obvious successes as a result of the excellent cooperation and perfect interplay of the two cultures, the Greek and the Chinese. The results speak for themselves: The Port of Piraeus impressive ranking jump in recent years, the many distinctions and awards in environmental and sustainability factors, but also the recent all-time peak in the financial results of the company in all port activities are all indicators of the right strategic framework and execution on a bilateral level. Mr. Yu Zenggang concluded that the Port of Piraeus achievements have a collective importance, through the great returns generated to the Greek economy, but most importantly to the people and the prosperity of the surrounding communities.
From his part, Captain Weng Lin, Deputy CEO of Piraeus Port Authority, during the panel discussion “Enhancing Infrastructure Efficiency and Sustainability” stated that for the successful delivery of efficient and sustainable infrastructure projects, like in the case of the Port of Piraeus, a combination of critical factors is required. Those factors are high investments backed with expertise, alongside a collaborative approach between all stakeholders within a win-win framework. Through COSCO SHIPPING’s global expertise and PPAs local port leadership, the investments went into the right direction from the beginning towards expanding and upgrading all critical Port areas leading to a mutually beneficial undertaking strongly contributing to the economic recovery and social development of Greece in line with the interests of the Greek state and the Greek people.
