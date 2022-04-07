Seafarer training solution on board Attica Group vessel SUPERFAST XI is the winner of the «Inmarsat Ferry Open Innovation Challenge»

Entries submitted were evaluated by a committee consisting of Inmarsat, Attica Group and Thetius executives. Comprising the LMS learning platform and SkillGrader assessment tool, the Marine Learning Systems solution enables continuous training by offering interactive content, tailor made to Attica Group needs that can receive updates any time. Crew entertainment is also available. Content and applications are accessible via mobile device or existing on-board computers. Finally, the system uses skill assessment forms, as well as dashboards and reports targeting knowledge gaps and training effectiveness.

Attica Group is active in passenger shipping through SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES, HELLENIC SEAWAYS and AFRICA MOROCCO LINK, operating 31 vessels in total, which provide modern and high quality transportation services in Greece and abroad. The Group’s vessels travel in 4 countries and 63 unique destinations, reach 78 ports and transport over 3 million passengers, 600,000 private vehicles and 300,000 freight units annually.