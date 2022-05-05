AkzoNobel Marine Coatings leads the way in supporting the decarbonisation of the marine industry ahead of Posidonia

AkzoNobel Marine Coatings leads the way in supporting the decarbonisation of the marine industry ahead of PosidoniaMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 5th, 2022 Global shipping currently equates to 2.5% of all CO2 emissions and as per the IMO’s carbon intensity rules, the industry needs to reduce its total emissions by 50% by the end of 2050.
A key buzzword in the industry for decades has been efficiency, and many vessel operators and ship owners are now having to review the efficiency of their fleets in order to ensure they meet these strict industry targets.
Coatings have an important role to play in helping fleets become more efficient. Increased drag from bio-fouling on coatings applied to the underwater hull of a vessel has one of the biggest impacts on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
AkzoNobel’s marine coatings business has been at the forefront of innovation to support the industry’s decarbonisation objectives and has developed a number of solutions more recently which are helping to boost performance and sustainability that are dedicated to driving the industry toward a more sustainable future. These will be demonstrated at the upcoming Posidonia expo.
Its team of industry experts will be on hand to offer customers technical advice, project and product quotes for their asset and its operation, while also highlighting how its range of cutting-edge coatings and solutions are setting new standards in sustainability in the sector.
This will include its new addition – the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) calculator. This is AkzoNobel’s unique tool that determines the overall efficiency of a vessel and predicts its carbon output, how it will be classified under the new IMO regulations and – crucially – what ship owners can do to improve their rating.
The tool is independently verified and has already gained positive feedback from customers for predicting the impact of coating choice on CII rating over the docking cycle and ensuring that it will be in compliance with the legislation that will start in January 2023.
It works by using AkzoNobel’s Intertrac® Vision tool, which uses the collective big data analysis from multiple points regarding vessel performance over a number of years and the results it shows are calculations of what reductions are necessary for carbon output for a ship to improve its rating.
The right coating will help a ship’s efficiency, and a number of AkzoNobel’s proven industry solutions will be showcased at Posidonia, including Intercept® 8500 LPP - a next-generation, self-polishing Silyl Methacrylate, co-polymer anti-fouling coating.
Its unique formulation features an optimised biocide package that not only delivers a clean hull but also comes with a guaranteed speed loss of 1.5% over the docking cycle.
The product can also be used in conjunction with AkzoNobel’s Intertrac HullCare package, which can further reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption when the vessel is in service. Over 560 vessels have been coated with the product since launch, with a number of customers recoating their vessels with Intercept 8500 LPP after successful in-service performance for up to 60 months.
Intertrac HullCare combines high-performance hull coating technology from AkzoNobel’s marine coatings’ International® range, cutting-edge ROV (remote operating vehicle) inspection, and big data performance monitoring with proven hull cleaning techniques aligned with the BIMCO industry standard – resulting in the industry’s most environmentally sustainable hull management package to date.
Customers have the option to choose between a five-year or 10-year scheme to help operators deliver maximum fleet efficiency. Over a 10-year period, Intertrac HullCare can help operators achieve step-change reductions in CO2 emissions of up to 34,000 tonnes and fuel savings of €4.6million in comparison to a typical five-year fouling control system, by ensuring that smooth, clean hulls are maintained.
This has been developed in collaboration with customers to provide solutions that further their financial and sustainability performance as well as that of the marine industry as a whole. The advanced remote inspection and cleaning technologies used have been created and tested in close collaboration with leading global equipment suppliers over the last five years.
Intertrac HullCare uses cleaning technology, with reclamation as standard. Some ports do not allow cleaning without reclamation which means that any issues caused by high-cost onboard cleaning systems, that don’t have reclamation as standard, are avoided.
AkzoNobel’s marine solutions innovators and scientists are committed to being the driving force behind moving the industry into a more sustainable future, ensuring ship owners meet and exceed targets in carbon reduction.
Fleet and ship owners that are looking to track and improve their carbon output can book an appointment with AkzoNobel’s expert team to discuss the CII and HullCare in more detail at Posidonia in Athens from 6th June 2022 in Hall 4, Stand N0 4.110.
About AkzoNobel
We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. That’s why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering paints company that’s committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com