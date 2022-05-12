Athens welcomes the 96th International Convention and Conference of the International Propeller Club of the United States

Athens welcomes the 96th International Convention and Conference of the International Propeller Club of the United StatesMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 12th, 2022 The 96th International Annual Convention and Conference will take place in Athens on 20-225 September 2022, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. .
This will be organised and hosted by the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus.
The Convention titled WE ARE TOGETHER / TOGETHER FOR SHIPPING / TOGETHER FOR THE FUTURE is the first global shipping Convention with physical attendance to be held in Greece since the start of the pandemic.
It is an honour for Greece to be assigned this event, once again, after the successful global event hosted in 2007.
The entire worldwide network of the Propeller Club, consisting of 72 Clubs in ports around the world will be represented.
Together, they will set the tone of this exciting three-day event dedicated to news and developments, opportunities, challenges and concerns related to the future of global shipping.
“With this Convention, Greece stands at the epicentre of world shipping in a highly significant way.
Our country assumes the position it rightly deserves, ” said the President of the Propeller Club Piraeus, Costis J. Frangoulis.
“It will be a Convention of national and global importance, full of the ideals of the sea, of cooperation, of evolution.
We are looking forward to your participation.”
