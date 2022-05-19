BRS Group focuses on zero carbon strategies

BRS Group focuses on zero carbon strategiesMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 19th, 2022 The European carbon regulation is going to affect dramatically the shipping industry and especially the introduction of Environmental Trading System (ETS).
In this competitive world BRS, one of the greatest shipbroking firms, decided to set up a carbon desk to help fulfilling its customer the requirements of the forthcoming European legislation.
In a conference recently organized at Athens Mr. Francois Cadiou managing director of BRS Group underlined the need to enter in partnerships in order to handle the energy transition and the reduction of CO2 and GHG emissions.
He also noted that shipping contributes 930M tonnes of CO2 annually, a volume that represents 11% European transport CO2 emissions and 3% global emissions. Therefore, we need to find solutions to promote green projects.
Mrs. Mariana Barbosa, Carbon Business Development BRS Group, coordinated the discussion panel and introduced the speakers.
Mr. Andrew Wilson, Head of Research BRS Group, explained the timeline of environmental emission legislation. He pointed out that shipping arrived late to the party of carbon neutrality but catch up fast.
He reminded that in 2020 IMO introduced EEXI & CII to be applied by 2023. Shipping has to reduce CO2 by at least 40% by 2030 pursuing efforts towards 70% by 2050.
EEXI will regulate the least efficient vessels and ecoships will not be initially impacted.
Less efficient vessels will require retrofitting with expensive energy efficiency system boosting technology.
Mr. Mattia Ferracchiato, Head of the Carbon Markets at BRS Group, presented the topic of compliance with Carbon Market (ETS). He explained the operation of the voluntary carbon markets to buy rights to pollute.
As it is known the European Commission set out a strategy towards reducing GHG from shipping.
The strategy consists of 3 consecutive steps, monitoring and reporting, verification (MRV) of CO2 and GHG reduction targets and further measures including market based measures. Only vessels bigger than 5.000gross tons will be affected.
Very soon shipping will pay emissions rights (EUA) to cover 20% of their verified emissions for the year 2023, 45% for 2024, 70% for 2025 and up to 100% by 2026.
It is estimated that 1.841 Greek vessels with MRV will be affected which means 293 Greek shipowners must comply with the regulations.
EUAs are bought in energy exchanges and OTC Brokers/Banks.
Shipowners need to have a long term strategy to hedge with derivatives, invest newbuildings fueled by greener fuels and to improve the energy efficiency. In the short term shipping companies have to map their emissions globally, include a carbon price in all assets and future investments and get familiar with monitoring and reporting all procedures.
The next speaker Mrs Natalia Gorina, Global Carbon Commercial Director of Louis Dreyfus Corporation presented the company’s decarbonization journey which includes: the measurement of GHG footprint & climate risks, setting of science-based emission reduction targets, reducing the emission footprint, build a carbon portfolio of credits removals insets and communicate and engage stakeholders.
LDC has a clear commit to zero by 2025. LDC became a founding member of Sea Cargo Chapter disclosing the climate alignment of ship chartering activities against IMO’s targets for 50% reduction of CO2 by 2050 vs 2008.
She also remarked that carbon credits are a transition tool while technology and clean fuels are being developed.
The last topic covered by BRS was the Gold Standard Retrofitting energy efficiency methodology and how to develop a “carbon project” which ensures carbon credits for at least 5 years to the most efficient vessels.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com