Cyprus Shipping Chamber 33rd Annual General Meeting “33 Years of passionately Navigating Cyprus Worldwide”May 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 5th, 2022 The Cyprus Shipping Chamber held with success its 33rd Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, at the “Four Seasons” Hotel, in Limassol. The General Meeting was the first official opportunity for the Shipping Industry to reconnect with a number of State and Government dignitaries, Political Party representatives, Members of the House of Representatives, Diplomats and representatives of Professional Organisations, after a prolonged period of social distancing.
The General Meeting was addressed by the Shipping Deputy Minister, Mr. Vassilios Demetriades, on behalf of the President of the Republic, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, the President of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Annita Demetriou and by the President of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Mr. Themis Papadopoulos.
On behalf of the President of the Republic, Mr. Vassilios Demetriades conveyed the Government’s sincere gratitude to all the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Members for their ongoing “vote of confidence”, provided in practice by the physical presence of Shipping companies in Cyprus, their significant contribution and strong support in Cyprus economy. He also stated that the Government stands ready to offer any assistance deemed necessary in order to facilitate the Shipping Industry and safeguard a sustainable future for Shipping.
The President of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Annita Demetriou, praised the Shipping Chamber for its invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Cyprus economy and society and expressed the House’s commitment to keep supporting the Cyprus Shipping sector, for it to continue its successful course.
The President of the Chamber, Mr. Themis Papadopoulos, made particular reference that in the aftermath of a prolonged period of disrupted operations, the Cyprus Shipping Industry remained resilient and continued to offer, despite the significant difficulties, its vital to humanity services. He also emphasised the need to create a “One-Stop-Shipping-Centre” at the Shipping Deputy Ministry, which will be a driving force to upgrade even more the image of Cyprus as a modern, quality and sustainable maritime centre. He also referred to the serious efforts of the Cyprus Shipping Industry to meet the important goals set for the decarbonisation of Shipping in an effective and safe way, as well as the need to lift the Turkish embargo on Cyprus ships.
