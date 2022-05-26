Greek Shipping Hall of Fame announces Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022

Greek Shipping Hall of Fame announces Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022May 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 26th, 2022 The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022 will be held on the evening of Tuesday 5 July 2022 at Megaron – The Athens Concert Hall.
Taking place as an outdoor event for 500 guests the Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022 will pay tribute to Greek shipping’s history and many of its leading personalities.
Marking the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame’s 15th anniversary, the unique evening will celebrate the 34 ‘greats’ already inducted in the pantheon of Greek shipping and will also unveil the two new Inductees for 2021, as voted for by the members of the Hall of Fame’s Academy.
Greek children’s charity Hellenic Hope will receive a donation from the event proceeds.
“The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Dinner continues to attract huge interest and we are delighted to have the support of so many industry leaders sponsoring the event. We look forward to welcoming our supporters and industry guests for this exciting celebration of Greek shipping,” said Caroline Lowry, Director of Phoebe Media & Events Ltd, the exclusive organiser for Greek Shipping Hall of Fame events.
Thanks go to our prestigious event sponsors:
ABS, IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Co-Lead Sponsors of the Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022.
TMS, our Welcome Drinks Sponsor.
Navios Group, our Dinner Sponsor.
Premium Sponsors Bureau Veritas, Citi Private Bank, Isle of Man Ship Registry, Moore Greece, and Orca AI.
Bank Julius Baer, for enhancing the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame’s support for Hellenic Hope.
Standard sponsors Berenberg, China Classification Society, ClassNK, EastGate Shipping, The Ecali Club, Franman, KPMG, Lloyd’s Register, Marichem Marigases Worldwide, Marine Tours, Polygreen, Seascape Marine & Trading and UBS.
