Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 19 2022 By Apostolos Rompopoulos, Tanker Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 19 2022 By Apostolos Rompopoulos, Tanker BrokerMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 19th, 2022 We have seen India and Pakistan suffering the last days from extreme spring heatwaves. It is, indeed, a wake-up call to the international as well as the shipping community. Extreme climate events are going to continue and will only increase in rate and intensity unless immediate actions occur.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) presented four scenarios for reducing the global temperature by 1.5°C in their Special Report issued in 2019. All the cases involved carbon capture and three of them required the involvement of the most important use of carbon capture. Thus, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects have recently gained increased interest for further development.
THE CAPTURE AND STORAGE OF CO2
We recently heard the announcement by a newly established company (ECOLOG), to invest in the “industry” of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage CCUS in the prospect of zero emissions by 2050. It aims to transport 50 million tons of CO2 per year by 2035. To support the industry’s plans to cut harmful emissions, this maritime network will connect CO2 emitters to storage facilities for low cost or reuse, at analogous cost. ECOLOG’s ships will be the pioneers in a capacity range from 20,000 cubic meters up to 85,000 cubic meters for long-haul trades.
Each of the ships will carry over 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year between ECOLOG terminal. Furthermore, terminals and ships will operate at a pressure of 8 bar to ensure safe and efficient transport of large volumes of CO2. The technology that will be developed in this network has been founded many years ago, it will just be redesigned for scale and product.
CO2 IS A KEY INPUT IN MANY INDUSTRIES
According to analysts, the present demand for CO2 is about 230 Mt globally per year, and the fertilizer industry alone consumes 125 Mt per year as a raw material in urea manufacturing. Oil and gas producers use around 70-80 Mt per year for EOR (Enhanced oil recovery). CO2 is also an integral part of food and beverage production, cooling, water treatment and agriculture, but the demand is rather small.
As per recently published reports, the CO2 stream differs since CO2 suitable for EOR or some other industrial uses will not likely be suitable for food and beverage production, and carriage requirements are impacted by purity. Other opportunities for utilizing CO2 and fuel production for methane and methanol are conceived of as an energy chain for the future.
CO2 UTILIZATION
To conclude, the importance of CO2 utilization can be detected in two ways: the removal and long-term storage of atmospheric CO2 and the decrease of CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Potentially, using CO2 to make useful products can possibly balance out some of the costs of climate change mitigation.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)
Another very strong week for the dry bulk market with all sectors ending up with gains while Capesize was once again the best performer sector. The BDI today (17/05/2022) closed at 3,095 points, up by 156 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (10/05/2022). The crude carrier markets are still facing an excess of available tonnage which led to a weaker performance during the past days. The BDTI today (17/05/2022) closed at 1,110, a decrease of 57 points, and the BCTI at 1,441, a decrease of 1 point compared to previous Tuesday’s (10/05/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Stable +)
The secondhand market noted a quite stable week compared to the previous one, with strong activity materializing in both the wet and dry bulk markets. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “LEONIDAS” (318,325dwt-blt ‘09, S. Korea), which was sold to S. Korean owner, Sinokor, for a price in the region of $42.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “PALAIS” (75,434dwt-blt ‘14, China), which was sold to Chinese buyers, for a price in the region of $22.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable +)
The shipbuilding market activity appeared quiet last week, which is more or less expected, due to the continuous lockdowns and operations disruption in China. We are now witnessing the effects in the sector, after having a relatively strong newbuilding activity during the first months of 2022. As far as the last week’s orders, Greek owners monopolized newbuilding contracting list. Starting with the dry sector, a deal for one 64,000dwt conventionally fuelled bulker was inked between the Greek owner Globus Maritime and the Nihon yard in Japan, for $37.5 million each while Meadway Shipping concluded an order for the construction of two 40,000dwt units at Namura Shipbuilding. Lastly, only one Container order was placed last week, concerning two 2.800teu containerships that will be constructed in Hyundai Mipo on behalf of Euroseas, at the price of $43.0 million each.
Demolition (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The demolition scrap levels lost further ground last week heavily burdened by the currency’s depreciation which is hitting new low records day by day across all the Indian-subcontinent countries, and the steel price decrease which led breakers to adopt a wait-and-see approach at the time being. On the contrary, the supply of vintage candidates destined for recycling remains low, which could put a break to the current breakers’ bids downward correction. The return from the Eid holidays seems that has not affected the interest for fresh tonnage with declines being noted on average offers. The Turkish market has suffered the largest discounts as both imported and domestic steel prices lost significant value last week which coupled with the ongoing currency depreciation has shaken buyers’ appetite for fresh tonnage. Average prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 320-640/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $330-650/ldt.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com