John A. Gauci-Maistre honoured for his 45-year contribution to the Maritime Industry

John A. Gauci-Maistre honoured for his 45-year contribution to the Maritime IndustryMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 12th, 2022 Founder and CEO of GM International Services Limited, John A. Gauci-Maistre K.M., who pioneered ship and yacht registration under the Malta flag, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the editor of Maritime Economies, Dionisis Politis, on the occasion of their 10th anniversary. The award ceremony took place during a luncheon held at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Athens, Greece, on the 8th of May 2022. Mr Gauci-Maistre was amongst four maritime veterans whose careers in the shipping industry exceeded 40 years, as well as for their vast contributions to the maritime world.
GM International Services Ltd registered the first two yachts on the 13th of May 1977, making this recognition aptly timed to coincide with the company’s 45th anniversary.
Honours were also awarded to other distinguished industry stakeholders, amongst whom were the Greek Minister of Maritime and Island Policy, Ioannis Plakiotakis, who was awarded for his overall work in the Greek Navy, the Cypriot Deputy Minister of Shipping, Mr Vassilios Demetriades, who was honoured for his contribution to the Cyprus Navy, and Cpt Dimitris Matthaios, CEO of Arcadia Shipmanagement, Chairman of the Green Award Foundation and President of the Ahepa Maritime Chapter, was awarded for his long career in the Navy, and also for his great social and charitable fund.
