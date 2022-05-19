Kongsberg Digital: Global digitalization players gathered to discuss the future

Kongsberg Digital: Global digitalization players gathered to discuss the futureMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 19th, 2022 The future of shipping and ship operations is digital; maritime industry is facing more and more regulatory requirements to cut emissions and to become more sustainable. Maritime digitalization is a must-know and it is fast becoming a must-have in order to become more green, safe and competitive.
With this backdrop, last week Kongsberg Digital hosted a full house inspirational event, “From Sea to Cloud”, with their customers and partners at the Yacht Club of Greece in Piraeus.
The Norwegian Ambassador to Greece & Cyprus, H.E. Frode Overland Andersen, opened the show and highlighted why Kongsberg Digital is the leading company in the digitization of shipping, activating safer, more efficient, and more sustainable ship operations.
During the event, Kongsberg Digital, Coach Solutions and ABB Turbocharging showcased the importance of data collection and how the collaboration of the maritime players will yield the most valuable utilization of this data.
With years of experience and domain knowledge, Kongsberg Digital is a global and solid technology provider. Through Vessel Insight, “a vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost-effective and secure way”, is serving ship owners and the maritime industry to unlock the maximum value.
