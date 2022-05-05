MTF report shows pathway to achieving industry consensus on the safe use of ammonia

The members’ views on these topics have been consolidated in the report with the conclusion that further long-term research is needed to understand the environmental impact of introducing ammonia into the fuel mix.

About MTF



The MTF is a forum of Flag States and Classification Societies established to provide technical and regulatory expertise to benefit the maritime industry. The role of the Forum is to work together on research which it will publish to the maritime industry and draw on regulatory expertise to be able to offer unbiased advice to the shipping sector. It will seek to give guidance on the use of alternative fuels and increased levels of automation in the industry. Furthermore, it will allow for the safe testing and adoption of new technologies and it will help shape world-leading regulation.