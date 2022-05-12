Oriani Hellas and Herberg Systems lead shipping companies to their digital future

Oriani Hellas and Herberg Systems, Germany have started a joined initiative for supporting the digital transition of the international maritime market.Main target of the initiative is to support companies with their digital transition. Oriani is specialized on the maritime sector and already represents several well-known products and innovative IT solutions such as ShipServe, ClearLynx and Orca AI. With the new software solution CharterWorks from Herberg, one unified system in which operations and chartering work hand in hand, Oriani now also addresses the needs of charterers and commercial operators.Herberg Systems is a software expert from Hamburg with more than 20 years of experiences in developing software for the maritime world.Herberg’s new digital CharterWorks platform is a voyage management solution covering the entire business process of a commercial operator like inquiries, calculations, fixtures, hand-over to operation and invoicing. The 100% cloud-based tool is tailor-made for MPP charterers and operators and comes with comprehensive parceling functions, allowing to calculate different cargoes on different voyages just by some mouse clicks. In near future, other vessel types like bulkers and tankers will be supported. The software is also available as enterprise edition and as an open digital platform for customized extensions and modules which is especially interesting for bigger companies who need to develop their own, customized solution.“We at Herberg Systems digitize shipping”, Jan Herberg explains, founder and managing director of Herberg Systems. “With our years of experiences in the maritime world and our new, extended portfolio, we support ship owners, commercial operators and chartering companies to automate their business processes and ensure that distributed teams can efficiently collaborate all over the world.For us, Oriani is the right partner for bringing our knowledge and tools to the South European shipping market”, Jan Herberg adds. “We are looking forward to a fruitful co-operation to support the digital transition of shipping and chartering companies.”Philip Urshkof Nielsen, co-founder of Oriani Hellas, emphasized “We are proud to be representing Herberg Systems at the Greek market. Oriani has already evolved to game-changer when it comes to maritime digital transformation in Greece. With Herberg Systems’ new innovative tools and their extensive expertise, we are certain we will be leading shipping companies to a successful, digital future.”Oriani Hellas is the one-stop shop for maritime digital transformation, assisting shipping companies in the EMEA region to unlock their full potential by using efficiently big data, AI digital platforms, and user-friendly analytics.Oriani’s competitive advantage is its people who are at the very core of its function: a team of high-level professionals, with a shipping background and significant sales and client handling experience.

Oriani Hellas represents innovative and game-changing digital vendors from 8 different countries. Their services include: