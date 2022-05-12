Participation of PPA S.A. at the International Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 in Miami

Participation of PPA S.A. at the International Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 in MiamiMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 12th, 2022 PPA S.A. presented and promoted the Greek Cruise Industry at the global Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 event taking place from the 25 th to 28 th of April, as the Port of Piraeus is one of the leading cruise ports in the Mediterranean Region and Europe. The Seatrade Cruise Global is one of the largest and more significant cruise events in the industry in Miami, the leading cruise port in the world providing all stakeholders an excellent platform for discussion and networking as well as of information exchange around the newest updates in the industry.
PPA was represented by a delegation team at the booth of the National Tourism Organization together with representatives of other Greek ports such as Thessaloniki and Corfu, the Region of Central Macedonia and the South Aegean Region. During the event, P.P.A. appreciated the excellent feedback received from leaders within the cruising industry, who already enjoy the Port of Piraeus cruise services, on the holistic and high-end services and support provided at the Port.
The dynamic cruise restarting at the port of Piraeus, after the management of the pandemic is obvious, as approximately 750 cruise ships are expected to arrive at the port in 2022 of which 66% concern homeport arrivals at Piraeus. At the same time in 2022, new brands are scheduled to reach the Port, such as Virgin Cruises, as well as the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
