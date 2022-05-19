Simeon Palios was honoured with the Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award

Simeon Palios was honoured with the Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership AwardMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 19th, 2022 The highlight of the Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum was the presentation of the “2022 Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award” honouring Mr. Simeon Palios, Founder & Chairman – Diana Shipping, recognizing his 50 year long-standing achievements and contribution to the Greek and Global Shipping Industry, his thought leadership and pioneering initiatives.
In the course of all these years, as he himself has stated in the past, he has tried to act with transparency, clarity and discipline.
Mr. Palios is, one of the most important shipowners in the country, a Chios native, who with his excellent administrative skills has managed to keep his business alive despite the decade long economic crisis that has hit Greece and shipping, while other companies have been significantly affected.
Capt. Panagiotis Tsakos delivered a particularly moving speech, introducing Mr. Palios, stating “Very few things in life would have given me more pleasure than introducing Mr. Simeon Palios whom I’ve known for many years. I wish to congratulate Capital Link for their excellent choice for the recipient of this year’s prestigious award.
Mr. Palios’ shipping roots can be traced in the island of Chios. In 1971, Simos founded Diana Shipping Agencies S.A. and since 2005 became CEO and Chairman of Diana Shipping Inc., a publicly listed company in the United States. His vast and deep experience in shipping, especially in technical and operational matters, helped him throughout his career. If there is one accomplishment that he treasures it is his philanthropic and charitable work. Furthermore, Simos’ deep patriotism has been manifested often, while his love for Chios is legendary. My warmest congratulations Simos, you more than deserve this award.”
Many came to honor Mr. Palios, among them his entire family, friends and important shipping executives representing the elite of the shipping community.
In his speech, Mr. Simeon Palios thanked everyone for their presence in this emotionally significant moment, and stressed the following: “Sincere thanks to the organizers Capital Link for this prestigious award. I have tried to conduct my business affairs with decency and transparency, ever since I founded Diana Shipping Agencies over 50 years ago. My principles further included discipline and clarity of thought.
I always sought out new ideas for finance, which eventually led to the public equity markets. Since my company entered the New York exchange, I have no doubts it was the right thing to do for its long-term survival and growth. From the early days, I managed to attract and work with good and trusted partners. I am also a firm believer that luck does play a huge role in the success of any venture, and at Diana Shipping we have enjoyed our fair share of good fortune. I am above all else grateful for my family, my wife, children, and grandchildren. Thank you once again for this honor and for joining me to celebrate this very special occasion.”
CAPITAL LINK GREEK LEADERSHIP SHIPPING AWARD
The “Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award” aims to recognize the “patriarchs” of Greek Shipping, the personalities who through their renowned long course contributed decisively in the emergence of Greek Shipping in its leading position in the world.
The «Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award» was presented to Captain Panagiotis Tsakos in 2013, to Mr. Periklis Panagopoulos in 2014, to Mr. Lampros Barnavidis in 2015, Vice Chairman of the Baltic Exchange, Trustee of the Lloyds Register Foundation and Managing Director and Global Head of Shipping RBS 1998, to Messrs. Nikolas, George and Andreas Tsavliris, Tsavliris Salvage Group in 2016, to Prof. Costas Th. Grammenos CBE DSc, LRF Chair in Shipping, Trade & Finance, Chairman, Costas Grammenos Centre for Shipping, Trade & Finance, Cass Business School, City, University of London in 2017, and to brothers Messrs. Panos Laskaridis, President, European Community Shipowners Associations; CEO, Lavinia Corporation/Laskaridis Shipping Company Ltd. and Athanasios Laskaridis, Chairman and CEO Lavinia Corporation, Lavinia Enterprises Limited and Laskaridis Shipping Company Ltd. in 2018, to Captain Paris Dragnis, Chairman & Founder – Goldenport Group in 2019 and to Mr. George Procopiou, Founder, Dynacom Tankers Management, Sea Traders, Dynagas in 2020.
