WISTA Hellas new Board visits the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and the Hellenic Coast Guard

WISTA Hellas new Board visits the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and the Hellenic Coast GuardMay 2022, Shippings News Thursday, May 12th, 2022 The Members of the new Board of Directors of WISTA Hellas paid a customary visit to the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Mr. Ioannis Plakiotakis and to the Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Vice Admiral George Alexandrakis on Wednesday 27th April.
During the visit at the Ministry, the Members of the BoD met also with the Secretary General for Ports, Ports Policy and Maritime Investments, Mr. Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, and the Secretary General for Aegean and Island Policy, Mr. Manolis Koutoulakis. The BoD presented the activities of the Association and discussed on ways of strengthening the collaboration between WISTA Hellas and the Ministry and the HCG.
