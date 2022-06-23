Attica Group takes delivery of its second Aero Highspeed

Attica Group takes delivery of its second Aero HighspeedJune 2022, Shippings News Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 In the framework of building three Aero Highspeed catamaran at Brødrene Aa shipyard of Norway Attica Group took delivery of Aero 2 Highspeed which will be deployed in the Saronic islands, in replacement of existing Group capacity in the market.
The total investment amounts to Euro 21mln and will be covered by own funds and bank financing.
The new, state-of-the-art Aeros boast an ultra-modern design and innovative features that will upgrade significantly the travel experience for the over 3 million passengers travelling annually on the Saronic routes. Deployment of the new Aeros will increase the total capacity on the Saronic routes and will contribute to the further economic development of the Saronic islands and their local communities.
The vessel at full load has a maximum speed of 32,2 knots, total length 36 meters, width 9.7 meters and carrying capacity of 150 passengers. The innovative interior layout guarantees a high level of comfort and an upgraded service to the passengers.
Attica Group is active in passenger shipping through SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES, HELLENIC SEAWAYS, and AFRICA MOROCCO LINK, operating 34 vessels in total, which provide modern and high quality transportation services in Greece and abroad. The Group’s vessels travel in 4 countries, to 60 unique destinations, connect 71 ports and transport over 7 million passengers, 1 million private vehicles and 400,000 freight units annually.
Brødrene Aa is the world leader in production of carbon composite ferries and have delivered more than 70 passenger vessels since 2002. Brødrene Aa are combining highly efficient hull design with the utilization of the lightweight building material carbon fibre composite. By producing the most energy efficient ferries in the market, our customer benefit from lower fuel costs, lower emissions of greenhouse gases and lower maintenance cost.
