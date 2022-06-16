Carina P&I entering into a new era as Aurora P&I

Carina P&I entering into a new era as Aurora P&IJune 2022, Shippings News Thursday, June 16th, 2022 Carina P&I, the well-known and established P&I provider, managed by the MECO Group will be re-branded to AURORA P&I.
Aurora P&I is underwritten by the Munich Re Group 100%, which is one of the world’s largest (re)insurers and they will continue all activities of Carina and in the provision of P&I insurance for small crafts on a worldwide basis.
The MECO group originally purchased Carina from the Britannia P&I Club in 2018 and will continue the management of this P&I provider, so offering continuity to our clients and brokers. Thus the only difference is the name and security is 100% Munich Re. Other than that, it’s business as usual!
This change will be in effect as of 1st July 2022 and all new business will be handled by Aurora P&I, Carina policies remain fully in force until expiry, all being managed by the same team.
Blue Aigaion Insurance Solutions and Velos Insurance Service have the exclusive representation of Aurora P&I within the Greek market, both companies have worked together for the last 5 years building a successful relationship and this will continue to grow under the new brand of Aurora P&I.
As the companies stated: “We are very excited by this development and have worked closely with MECO over the last year in assisting a smooth handling of this change and to ensure the clients service is always at the forefront”.
New business can be bound with effect from 1st July 2022 under Aurora P&I and the companies look forward to a
continuing relationship under this gold standard security and protection.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com