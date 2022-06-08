Deltamarin and Technava continue collaboration

Deltamarin and Technava continue collaborationJune 2022, Shippings News Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 Deltamarin has recommenced an agency agreement with Greek marine equipment agency and technical services support company Technava. Official documents will be signed during Posidonia 2022.
Together, the companies will be seeking for opportunities and solutions to serve the future needs of Greek shipping. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but now with a broader customer service profile, we can fulfill customer expectations with comprehensive and customised solutions. The experience and knowledge of both companies provide a solid foundation for good cooperation.
Esa Jokioinen, Sales and Marketing Director of Deltamarin, says: “The companies have worked together in the Greek market already since the 90’s and our cooperation has always been very smooth and effective. With the upcoming new emission regulations and strong focus on improving the performance of ships, there will be a demand for both upgrades and new designs in the market. We look forward to strengthening our presence in Greece together with Technava, who we trust as a partner to bring our sales and marketing closer to the local clients.”
Stella Tomazos, Managing Director of Technava, continues “We are proud to work with Deltamarin as a partner who has proven to provide ‘future proof’ ship designs. We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Deltamarin on the approval of Norwegian classification society DNV for an innovative LNG-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) design along with GTT. Our company’s primary goal is to provide Greek Shipowners with sustainable solutions that lead to more environmentally friendly vessels that meet the new stricter emission targets. Deltamarin’s expertise in providing holistic solutions can certainly support our customers on their decarbonization path”.
Image1: From left to right: Mauri Harki, Senior Advisor of Deltamarin; Byron Tomazos, the President of Technava and Ying Gu, Shipbroker at Cass Technava
Image2: Document signing celebration with Technava
