Farewell event for Stamatis Bourboulis of Euronav

Farewell event for Stamatis Bourboulis of EuronavJune 2022, Shippings News Thursday, June 30th, 2022 After 17 years in the helm of Euronav Ship Management Hellas (ESMH) Mr. Stamatis Bourboulis met his colleagues and partners at a farewell cocktail that took place at Golf Club Glyfada.
Mary Rapti, HR Manager of Euronav expressed her respect for cooperating with Stamatis Bourboulis and presented the new general manager Michael Malliaros and promised that the team of Euronav will continue to work with the same passion and strength.
In his address Mr. Stamatis Bourboulis thanked the company’s staff and the senior management for their support during this period of 17 years.
He said that after 40 years working in shipping he was lucky to have an accumulated valuable knowledge and meet remarkable people in Euronav which is a multicultural and multinational organization.
Mr. Bourboulis added: I sincerely want to thank my colleagues whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much together, and I am sure they will continue to contribute to future successes. The appointment of Michail demonstrates the Company’s talent availability and strength. Having worked closely with Michail for many years, I am highly confident that under his leadership the company will have a prosperous future.”
Stamatis started his career in a chemical factory, ship building and ship repair shipyards in Greece after which he joined Ceres Hellenic Shipping Enterprises Ltd in October 1990 as Superintendent Engineer and dealt with various types of vessels. In 1997 he became Ship Manager for the Crude Oil Tankers and OBOs. In 2000 Stamatis Bourboulis undertook the position of Technical Manager for the Ceres fleet of Dry Bulk, Crude Oil, Chemical and LNG Carriers. He is a member of the Getting to Zero (GtZ) Coalition Strategy Group, Intertanko Council, Safety and Technical Committee (ISTEC), as well as DNV and LR Greek National Committees and RINA Greek Technical Committee.
In his address the new General Manager Michael Malliaros of Euronav Ship Management Hellas told: “Leadership is not about the position but is about the example.
It was an honor for me to be appointed in the company from 2005 and today after 17 years of hard work and commitment to succeed Stamatis Bourboulis.
I am confident that with the efforts of the entire team we will continue to successfully respond to the challenges ahead, maintain high standards, and put the Company in the best position for years to come.”
With the nomination of Michail, Zois Dagkaris, who has held various positions within Euronav (Technical Superintendent, Sr. Project Engineer, Head of Energy Management, Fleet Manager and currently Group Procurement and Logistics Manager), will be promoted to Deputy General Manager.
Euronav Ship Management (Hellas) Ltd., is as a branch office of a fully owned subsidiary of Euronav NV that engages in the ship management of the ocean-going oil tankers of Euronav and the supervision of the construction of newbuildings. Ship management includes crewing, technical, procurement, accounting, health, safety, environmental protection and quality assurance, legal advice, claims handling support, as well as fleet IT support.
It must be noted that since its inception Euronav Ship Management Hellas has delivered 35 newbuilding vessels, 2 FSPO and 21 new vessel acquisitions plus the supervision of 6 ships on order.
