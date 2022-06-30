Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 25 2022 By Chara Georgousi, Research Analyst

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 25 2022 By Chara Georgousi, Research AnalystJune 2022, Shippings News Thursday, June 30th, 2022 LNG market remains tight currently, mainly driven by the US LNG outage from the recent fire in Freeport LNG terminal together with the recent fall of gas flows to Europe from Russia, resulting in whipsaw patterns in gas prices in the EU/US.
The EU/US Taskforce to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas held a meeting on June 14th, planning further US LNG exports to the EU, amidst a flurry of commercial activity due to the recent fire at the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which initiated on the 8th of June. Officials said, during the previous week, that damage from the fire at its Texas plant would keep it fully offline until September with only partial operation through year-end. Following the news of the extended shutdown, natural gas prices slumped in the United States and soared in Europe.
The closure came as pipeline supplies from Europe’s top providers are also capped. For instance, key facilities in Norway have been undergoing annual maintenance, while Russia’s supplies are below capacity after several European buyers were cut off for refusing to meet Moscow’s demands to be ultimately paid in rubles for its pipeline fuel. Russian gas supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell further on June 16th, and Moscow said more delays in repairs could lead to suspending all flows, putting a brake on Europe’s race to refill its gas inventories. Russia clearly steps up the use of energy as a weapon, prompting Germany to accuse Kremlin of trying to drive up prices. There is a very real probability that European conventional storage will start the new withdrawal period with low stocks again, indicating tightness in LNG and gas markets lasts well into 2023.
More specifically TTF closed at $84.400MMBtu on June 1st, but following the fire news, it marked at climbed to $91.550MMBtu intraweek. Last week it was traded up to $148.745 MMBtu on June 16th, marking an intamonth high, after the cut in gas flows from Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Key underlying drivers in bringing LNG prices together are weak demand in North Asia, the world’s main consuming region, amidst the latest lockdown in China, as well as strong demand in Europe due to the policy pivot towards LNG and away from dependence on Russian pipeline gas. The wave of new supply additions to the global LNG market seen during 2015-2020 is slowing down considerably and considering minimal growth during 2020 and 2021, supply seems to be outstripped by demand. Supply will most likely remain curbed, while Gazprom’s CEO is warning that there is no solution at the moment for issues with gas turbines, essential for the pipeline’s functioning. That said, refilling of storage tanks for the winter when demand typically peaks is threatened. With European gas supplies being already squeezed and on the back of a dearth of gas supplies for the coming winter, a return to coal now seems the only viable option for EU countries.
While gas demand in China will remain the engine of global LNG growth, disruptions in new LNG production out of the US which was set out to be the key to global balance over 2022, form the main market indicators which are pointing in the same direction and they are, undoubtedly, signaling a supply/demand imbalance that will continue to nibble sentiment in the short term.
Chartering (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Softer)
The dry bulk market noted a downward correction last week with Capesize sector setting the negative tone. The BDI today (28/06/2022) closed at 2,204 points, down by 280 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (21/06/2022). Improved activity ex-MEG during the first part of the week coupled with a positive North European demand/supply imbalance has supported earnings for the crude carriers last week. The BDTI today (28/06/2022) closed at 1,212, an increase of 5 points and the BCTI at 1,628, a decrease of 97 point compared to previous Tuesday’s (21/06/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Softer)
The SnP activity softened down in the dry sector the previous week, while the wet one seems to be fairly keeping its ground. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “MARAN SAGITTA” (105,071dwt-blt ‘09, S. Korea), which was sold to Greek owner, Performance for a price in the region of $27.6m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “EVA BULKER” (38,140dwt-blt ‘12, Japan), which was sold to Greek owner, Newport for a price in the region of $23.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Stable+ / Dry: Firmer)
Last week, the newbuilding sector recorded a strong level of activity across most of the segments with the Container carriers starring for yet another week and the LNG vessel orders coming next. Starting with the wet segment, the quite low level of transactions continued; one order was announced, placed by the China Merchants Group, who returned to DSIC yard for two 115.000dwt tankers. In the dry sector, two orders were placed by Chinese parties, one for two 63.000dwt vessels from Avic Leasing, at $32.5m each and one for four 63,000dwt units from CDB Leasing, at a similar price, to be delivered in 2023-2024, both in New Dayang. In the LNG sector Samsung HI has contracted on behalf of the Qatar LNG project, by JP Morgan for twelve 174.000cbm units at $213.0m each and a Korean consortium, including H-Line, Pan Ocean and SK Shipping for two 174.000cbm units, at $230.0m each. Moving on to the container segment, there was an impressive order by MSC for the construction of ten LNG fuelled 11.400teu and another ten 8.100teu boxships in New Times, to be delivered in 2024-2025. Lastly, another deal for a pair of 4.000teu units was concluded, between Turkon Line and Sedef yard in Turkey, due to 2024.
Demolition (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
Breakers scrap levels were under pressure for another week as, despite the short vintage candidate list, steel demand remained subdued leading to limited profitability through tonnage scrap activities. Bangladesh kept its leading position among the subcontinent demo destinations. However, heavy rainfall during the past days disrupted operations while increasing production costs have negatively affected steel mills’ productivity. As a result, breakers have faced a number of difficulties in increasing their offers. In Pakistan, sentiment remains weak; PKR after noting another historical high against the USD managed to ease down just before the end of the week albeit remaining at a significantly high figure. Lastly in India, the 15% export tax has been translated into a downward path for the domestic steel prices, resulting in further softening of breakers’ bids. It remains to be seen if the government will reassess the respective duty in the coming weeks. Average prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 250-610/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $240-600/ldt.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com