Lloyd’s Register approves Neda Maritime’s power limitation technology

Lloyd’s Register approves Neda Maritime’s power limitation technologyJune 2022, Shippings News Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 Shaft Power Limitation system, developed in conjunction with SELMA, optimises tanker engine output ahead of impending EEXI regulations.
Lloyd’s Register has approved the first Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi) system that will be fitted onboard a 319,000 dwt very large crude carrier Aragona, operated by Neda Maritime Agency.
The system, which was developed by SELMA in conjunction with Tankers Technical Department of Neda Maritime Agency Co Ltd, will enable the full use of available engine output under impending EEXI (Energy Efficiency Existing ship) regulation.
The ShaPoLi system utilizes the propeller shaft torque and rotational speed sensors to calculate and automatically limit the developed power to comply with the LR approved Technical File, whilst providing recording and emergency overriding facilities, in line with MEPC335[76] regulation.
“With EEXI regulation at the doorstep, there is an increasing challenge around efficiency, and we are proud to offer our expertise, ensuring that our clients will best address the upcoming requirements safely and efficiently,” said Haris Fanaradellis, South Europe Technical Support Office Manager for Lloyd’s Register.
“The SELMA ShaPoLi system is a pioneering intelligent control system that provides a robust and viable method of controlling the developed shaft power, seamlessly interfaced with the vessel’s existing main engine control, while simultaneously maintaining original safety features. The system contributes to fuel consumption improvement and in turn to CO2 emissions reduction,” said Dr Panos Deligiannis, Tanker Technical Director at Neda Maritime Agency Co Ltd.
Guidelines for the development of a shaft/engine power limitation were adopted by MEPC335[76] in June 2021 as part of the International Maritime Organisation greenhouse gas emissions reduction short term strategy.
About Lloyd’s Register (LR)
Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services organisation specialising in engineering and technology solutions. Our experts advise and support clients to improve the safety and performance of complex projects, supply chains and critical infrastructure. LR was created more than 260 years ago as the world’s first marine classification society to improve the safety of ships. Today we operate globally providing compliance, assurance and performance solutions to help keep the world moving safely, efficiently and sustainably.
Our Maritime business is a leading provider of classification, compliance and advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, helping clients design, construct and operate their assets to the highest levels of safety and performance. We are expanding our portfolio of risk and advisory, commercial efficiency, vessel performance and voyage optimisation services to unlock and drive growth for our clients while also investing in the launch, build and scale of forward-looking maritime digital solutions, expanding our suite of products and services including Cloud Fleet Manager and i4 Insight.
We are wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, an independent global charity that supports research, innovation, and education to make the world a safer place. They do so by focussing on the most pressing global safety challenges, establishing the best evidence and insight to better understand the complex factors that affect safety, and by building partnerships for change.
Together we stand by our purpose that drives us every single day; working together for a safer world.
About Neda
Neda Maritime Agency Co. Ltd. is based in Piraeus and operates 26 modern tanker and bulker vessels totalling about 4 million tonnes deadweight.
Since the purchase of that first steam ship during the 1880’s, the Company is now celebrating more than 140 years in the ship management business, making Neda Maritime one of the oldest Greek shipping companies in existence with the founding family still active in the business today.
In 1888 Neda purchased its first steam ship and opened an office in Cardiff and subsequently, 3 years later, one in London (Lykiardopulo & Co. Ltd.). Neda’s first newbuilding steam ship order was placed in 1896. In 1892, Neda was listed as operating the largest Greek fleet by tonnage. Neda suffered heavy losses of tonnage during WW2, but at the end of WW2, Neda purchased its first tanker (a T2 named “Kate NL”), thus becoming one of the first Greek company to operate tankers.
During the 1950’s, 1960’s and 1970’s Neda ordered a large number of newbuilding tankers of increasing size and was the first foreign company to place an order with Hitachi Zosen Corp. of Japan (MT Antzouletta of 16,000 dwt in 1952).
In the early 1980’s Neda was one of the pioneers of the Long Range Product Carrier market, operating 4 LR1 vessels.
A historic step was taken in 1990, when Neda ordered the world’s first double hull VLCC, the m/t “AROSA”. Company worked closely with Hitachi Zosen and Lloyd’s Register of Shipping to develop the design of the vessel from scratch, there being no detailed rules and regulations as yet developed at that time for the design and construction of very large double hull vessels. The vessel was delivered to Neda Maritime Agency in February of 1993, making her the first double hull VLCC in the World to trade commercially.
Within the first decade of the 21st century, the Neda fleet has expanded due to increased world cargo demand to more than double its numbers of previous decades, and a fourfold increase in its tonnage, with over 70 sale and purchase transactions having been made during this period, including taking delivery of 16 newbuildings.
A continuing programme of newbuilding and innovative projects maintain the Company’s tradition and practice of offering its clients safety and environmental protection with a modern, high-quality fleet, with exceptional standards of technical maintenance and operational professionalism.
The company’s aim remains the same to date: to progress through the next century with the same foresight and robustness following the unaltered course set by its founders.
About Selma
SELMA is an engineering/manufacturing company established in 1987 specializing in the design, development & installation of advanced marine control systems.
SELMA in 2012 released SEES Ship Energy Efficiency System an intelligent control system based on VFDs Variable Frequency Drives to reduce vessel’s fuel consumption and its emissions (average fuel saving 120-150 tons/per year), by reducing the electrical load (average power reduction 100-150kW) through optimal control of Cooling Sea Water Pumps, E/R Fans & Aux. Boilers Condenser Pump.
SELMA in 2014 developed SEEMS/DAS (Data Acquisition System) a high-end integrated monitoring and data collection system for all types of vessels. Its purpose is to provide a complete solution for the data acquisition and remote monitoring of important vessel operational parameters allowing shipping owners to conduct full vessel performance analysis and benchmarking of its actual operational efficiency and to implement predictive maintenance strategies and schemes.
SELMA in 2017 developed an Intelligent Flettner Rotors Control / SCADA System on the world first Wind Assisted Propulsion Bulk Carrier MV AFROS (LR awarded as ship of the year for 2018)
SELMA in 2021 designed especially for NEDA tankers fleet ShaPoLi Shaft Power Limiter (LR Approved) to meet new IMO MEPC 76 MAPROL requirements that will be enforced from 01/01/2023.
