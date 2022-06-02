Nine awards for Attica Group in Tourism Awards 2022

Nine awards for Attica Group in Tourism Awards 2022June 2022, Shippings News Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 Attica Group the parent company of SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES and HELLENIC SEAWAYS recently received 9 awards in the Tourism Awards 2022, hosted by Boussias Communications.
The award ceremony took place on Monday, 9th May and Attica Group was honoured with the following awards:
- Platinum award in the category “Sustainability & Covid – Safe Practices & Services” and in particular “Protection of the guest/Protection of the staff” for the protection of passengers and employees due to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19.
- Gold award in the category “Travel & Destinations – Tourist Attractions” and in particular “Loyalty Programs”, for the innovation in the services offered by the Seasmiles Loyalty Programme of Attica Group.
- Silver award in the category “Innovation” and particularly “Innovative mode of operation or service offered” for the railway pass of Attica Group EURAIL & INTERRAIL Greek Islands Pass which provides its holders the flexibility to combine two different means of transportation, train and ferry and travel from one island to the other (hop on – hop off) at no additional cost.
- Silver award in the category “Branding/Media/Public Relations” and particularly “Content marketing strategy” for the Presentation of destinations & Ideas for Road Trips in combination with voyage on the Greece-Italy routes with Superfast Ferries.
- Silver award in the category “Digital Tourism & Technology” and particularly “Use of Virtual reality//Augmented reality” for the use of AI Chabot in personalized customer service experience and co-operating agencies network.
- Silver Award in the category “Branding/Media/Public Relations” and particularly “Integrated Marketing Campaign” for the Blue Star Ferries campaign.
- Bronze award in the “Digital Tourism & Technology” and particularly “Online strategy” for the online strategy of Blue Star Ferries through a wide range of web channels.
- Bronze award in the category ”Sustainability & Covid – Safe Practices & Services” and particularly “Initiatives for the environmental protection/Awareness of the public/ Monitoring of environmental indicators” for the “Bluestarino Festival”, the 1st Nomadic Children’s Festival in the Aegean.
- Bronze award in the category “Use of Virtual reality/Augmented reality” and particularly “Social media presence” for the presence of Hellenic Seaways in the social networks.
Attica Group is engaged in passenger shipping through SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES, HELLENIC SEAWAYS and AFRICA MOROCCO LINK operating 32 vessels providing modern, high-quality transportation services in Greece and abroad. Attica’s vessels serve 60 unique destinations in 4 countries, connecting 71 ports transporting over 7 million passengers, 1 million passenger vehicles and 400,000 trucks every year.
