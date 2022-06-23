Seanergy Maritime establishes Spin-Off company

Seanergy Maritime establishes Spin-Off companyJune 2022, Shippings News Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 With the aim to expand in various maritime sectors Seanergy Maritime Holdings intends to effect a spin-off company that will be called United Maritime Corporation which has applied to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is expected to adopt a diversified business model, with investments across various maritime sectors.
Seanergy is contributing the vessel-owning subsidiary of the M/V Gloriuship to United and intends to distribute all the common shares of United pro rata to the Company’s shareholders of record as of June 28, 2022, which coincides with the previously-announced record date for Seanergy’s cash dividend of $0.025 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The distribution of United common shares is expected to be made on or around July 5, 2022. United common shares are expected to commence trading on a standalone basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market on the first trading day after the date of distribution, under the ticker “USEA”.
Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The spin-off of 100% of the common shares of United Maritime Corporation represents a significant return of value to our shareholders. Our board of directors believes that the distribution of shares of a separate, publicly traded shipping company that will pursue a diversified business model and greater exposure to different shipping segments will further enhance shareholder value.”
“Seanergy will continue its successful course as a pure-play Capesize owner, and we intend to substitute our oldest vessel, the Gloriuship, with a younger Capesize vessel.
“At the same time the uninterrupted payment of cash dividends by Seanergy over the last two quarters is a solid indication of our stated intention to continue rewarding our shareholders.”
About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.3 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 dwt.
The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com