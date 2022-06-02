Signal Ocean Analysis Russia’s Seaborne Oil Flows Changing Patterns

Signal Ocean Analysis Russia’s Seaborne Oil Flows Changing PatternsJune 2022, Shippings News Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 Russia’s seaborne crude oil flows are trying to find new destination countries, while the US has already set an embargo on Russian oil. The E.U. is in the process of discussions for final approval by all member countries in the next six months with wavering uncertainty for potential alternative sources to replace the Russian crude oil. In March, the situation was too premature for the potential implications of sanctions on the global oil production and seaborne transportation; and whether there will be decisions from Western countries to move forward with drastic actions on diminishing Russian oil supplies.
It is undeniable that Russia plays an large role in global oil markets with a tremendous impact on crude oil as it is the world’s second-largest exporter behind Saudi Arabia. According to IEA, Russia’s total oil production was 11.3 mb/d in January 2022, of which 10 mb/d was crude oil, while US total oil production was 17.6 mb/d and Saudi Arabia produced 12 mb/d.
The position of Russia on the supply of oil to importing countries has a high impact on the development of oil prices, while the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties are gradually changing the existing patterns of oil flows. In addition, the oil industry is still facing supply uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic and employment issues like many other industries.
The question is how reliant is the world on Russian oil production, with the United States announcing on March 8th the ban on Russian oil imports. For the U.S. oil imports, Russia held a small percentage of 8% of the total US imports of crude oil and petroleum products. We will view with Signal Ocean Data, that America relies on most of its crude imports from Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.
In the meantime, the E.U. seems not yet ready to convince all member states to vote for an embargo. Hungary and Slovakia have an extension till 2024 to replace Russian oil supplies. Nevertheless, Hungary is still against an embargo. In addition, Bulgaria was warned that it couldn’t vote on the embargo unless it also receives an exemption. The rest of the European countries will have a grace period of six months to cease their oil purchases from Russia and replace them with imports from elsewhere, while, for oil products, the proposed grace period is eight months. The consequences of an E.U. embargo on Russian oil could have a catastrophic impact on the supply.
Russia has already warned that the current situation is already causing a series of side effects on supply and oil prices that seem at the moment manageable but the future is at high risk. The oil supply market could face a severe shortage if the strategy of replacement is not yet fully scheduled and feasible. For the Russian oil production, if an embargo is agreed upon by all E.U. members, there could be a decrease to 9.6 million barrels per day, according to estimates made by the International Energy Agency. This would be the lowest since 2004 and would happen at a time when the global oil supply continues to be tight amid rising demand, despite lockdowns in China.
Thus the riskiness nowadays comes from how easy is it for the worldwide top crude oil-consuming countries to find alternatives to Russian oil? There are already tactical measures from the U.S. and members of I.E.A to tackle potential oil shortage supply and avert the further increase in oil prices. At the beginning of April, some countries, members of the IEA, released the equivalent of 120 million barrels from oil stocks – the largest release of reserves in its history. The decision was followed after one month Biden ordered an ‘unprecedented’ release of oil reserves. The release was up to 180m barrels of oil over six months and is considered the largest since the reserve was created in 1974.
Lastly, it is interesting to mention that OPEC’s stance on the current situation is neutral as their last meeting in May held their production volume unchanged from last year’s plans. OPEC members agreed to continue raising their collective production by 432,000 barrels a day. This comes against repeated calls from the U.S. and other major oil-consuming nations for Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members to tap into the group’s millions of barrels of remaining capacity to pump more oil to help the drop in prices.
