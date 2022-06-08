The LMAA “LIVE” in Greece

The LMAA “LIVE” in GreeceJune 2022, Shippings News Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 In its first major overseas event since COVID restrictions began, the London Maritime Arbitrators Association held an important seminar and forum discussion at the Yacht Club of Greece in Piraeus on 19 May. The event was attended by more than 100 delegates from the local shipping community, including representatives of shipowners, P&I Clubs and law firms, and was followed by a reception.
Moderated by Past President Bruce Harris, the seminar included a report by the current President David Steward on the Association’s news. Statistics from 2021 show that arbitration on LMAA Terms and Procedures is still by far the preferred form of resolution for international maritime disputes. David spoke about arbitration and other forms of dispute resolution for Greece’s developing offshore wind energy industry. There were talks also by Past President Clive Aston, James Clanchy (Honorary Secretary), Daniella Horton and Athens resident Jonathan Elvey, on topics ranging from third party funding of arbitration to the LMAA’s new Early Neutral Evaluation service. These and other important matters of interest were then explored in a lively forum discussion, with a distinguished panel drawn from a ship manager, Clubs and law firms, chaired by George Panagopoulos of Law Office Panagopoulos.
LMAA President David Steward said, “We are delighted to be back in Greece to share important news and views with our friends and colleagues. The LMAA has a longstanding and valued connection with users and Supporting Members in the maritime sector here.”
The London Maritime Arbitrators Association (website: lmaa.london) is an association of practising arbitrators, who deal with maritime disputes in shipping, international trade and offshore energy.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com