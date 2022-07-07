Allied Shipbroking – Weekly Report for Week 26 | 27th June – 03rd July 2022 By Thomas Chasapis Quantitative Analyst

Allied Shipbroking – Weekly Report for Week 26 | 27th June – 03rd July 2022 By Thomas Chasapis Quantitative AnalystJuly-August 2022, Shippings News Thursday, July 7th, 2022 Looking at tanker asset price levels and their overall trend during the pandemic era, we note several periodical asymmetries, while at the same time, the overall trend can actually be separated into two distinct phases. A negative trajectory that was noted throughout the most part of 2020, followed by an upward mode thereafter that came in line with the initial start of the commodity bull run. Asset prices, on a fundamental basis, should reflect earnings’ potential. Quantifying though that potential, is a complex and multifaceted procedure. In the case of the dry bulk market, we experienced a rally in asset prices after a hefty shift in the freight market’s momentum. In the tanker sector, we are noticing now a fair incremental recovery in values (close to their pre-pandemic levels), while the overall track of freight rates does not yet provide a similar feel (although some recent trends have bolstered its overall image and forward out-look). Someone could argue that the freight market did recover, and in a rather similar manner, however, the relatively prolonged robust appetite noted in SnP market, coupled with the continuous upward orbit in price levels, extend beyond what has been noted in the spot market for some time now. In part, blame has been thrown onto the excess capital flows being available for investment opportunities that skewed activity in favor of shipping markets. Does this mean that the crude oil tanker secondhand asset market has fallen victim to this and become disconnected from its freight market earnings?
Utilizing the TRIX (triple exponential average) technical indicator on the BDTI index (as a benchmark figure for the crude oil freight market), a very different perspective can be drawn. Throughout the time period examined, if you were to use the zero crossover signals (focusing mainly in cases of a strong trend being present) as a strategy to buy or sell vessels, you would seemingly be on the “winning” side in most cases. As such, there is fair ground to argue that the spot market trends do explain to some degree at least, the behavior noted in asset prices. Given that we are talking about a “leading” indicator though, it must be noted that there are also many cases of missed signaling (especially in cases where the trend captured by the TRIX has been softer). To be more prudent, it is better to combine such an indicator with other indicators as well or set higher boundary levels of what suggests a “strong” signal, before rushing to change any position within the market.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com