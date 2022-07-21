Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece H.E. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos:

The exceptional coincidence of the common 200 year anniversary of liberation from Spain and Ottoman Empire respectively has marked deeply the relationships of the two nations Panama and Greece in all the spectrum of activities and especially in shipping.

The excellent ties between the two countries in relation to the maritime affairs have been further enhanced since December 2019 when H.E. Julie Lymberopulos was appointed as Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece.

Her special bond with Greece is undoubtable and she has made en ormous efforts to attract more Greek owned ships in the Panamanian Ship Registry by visiting Greek shipowners and organizing events to inform of the modernization of the Registry and the creation of a single integrated platform for more efficient registration and technical services. In the interview that follows senior executives of Panama Maritime Authority describe the innovations and improvements to the registration process and the technical services that can also be accessible on-line.

Full article, ELNAVI July-August 2022, Issue 583-584, Page.8

