George Alexandratos is the new president of the Piraeus Marine Club

George Alexandratos is the new president of the Piraeus Marine ClubJuly-August 2022, Shippings News Thursday, July 7th, 2022 With remarkable turnout – during the AGM of the Piraeus Marine Club Members on June 30th, 2022, the new Board of the Piraeus Marine Club convened as a body and elected the Board officers by secret ballot. The new Board’s composition is as follows: George Sp. Alexandratos President, Paris K.Xanalatos Vice President, Basil K. Spiliopoulos Gen. Secretary, Maria S. Prevezanou Treasurer, John A. Floutakos, Evangelos S. Marinakis, Elias P. Tsakiris, John A. Xylas & George K. Xiradakis Members.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com