Hill Dickinson announces partner promotions in its Piraeus team

Hill Dickinson announces partner promotions in its Piraeus teamJuly-August 2022, Shippings News Thursday, July 21st, 2022 Maritime law specialist Hill Dickinson has announced the promotion of two new partners to its marine team in its summer 2022 promotions round.
New partners Vanessa Tzoannos and Anthony Paizes, are both based in the firm’s Piraeus office and their promotions bolster the corporate, finance and shipping transaction team in Piraeus – increasing the total Greek resident partnership to five partners.
Vanessa is qualified in England & Wales, Greece and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and also advises on disputes and transactional matters of Liberia law. She was the first European woman to qualify in the Marshall Islands and specialises in transactions in the shipping industry and international trade sectors. Vanessa regularly represents banks, financial institutions and ship owners in financing arrangements, drafting and negotiating of loan facilities and security documentation – with expert knowledge of Marshall Islands/Liberian flagged vessels and incorporated entities. Vanessa is a market leader and recognised in Greece for her foreign expertise advising on matters of Marshall Islands law.
Anthony is qualified in England & Wales, Greece, the Cayman Islands and South Africa and specialises in corporate, finance and transactional shipping matters. He advises large corporates, financial institutions/private equity and ship owners in relation to their commercial contracts, financing arrangements, as well as other non-contentious matters. He has a wealth of experience in corporate and commercial law and in relation to establishing/dealing with offshore corporate vehicles and trust structures. Anthony also advises on corporate reorganisations, joint ventures, share sale and purchase agreements and multi-sector commercial contracts.
Tony Goldsmith, Head of Marine & Trade, said: “We are delighted to promote Vanessa and Anthony to the partnership and to expand our presence in the Greek market. Having demonstrated outstanding expertise in their respective areas and a continued commitment to driving success and collegiality for the firm, we firmly believe these two outstanding lawyers have earned this recognition and we congratulate each of them on their efforts.”
Jasel Chauhan, Head of the Piraeus office, commented: “Both Vanessa and Anthony’s expertise and commitment to the Greek market and maritime sector internationally has enabled them to develop Hill Dickinson’s presence in Europe, the Middle East and beyond. Vanessa and Anthony’s promotions are very much well deserved, and both are regarded as responsive trusted advisers by their clients. Their promotion very much supports the continued growth of Hill Dickinson in Piraeus as a leading full service law firm for the maritime sector.”
Images: Hill Dickinson partners Anthony Paizes and Vanessa Tzoannos
