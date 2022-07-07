Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 26 2022 Market Insight By Chara Georgousi, Research Analyst

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 26 2022 Market Insight By Chara Georgousi, Research AnalystJuly-August 2022, Shippings News Thursday, July 7th, 2022 Following the 3rd Decarbonizing Shipping Forum, held in Hamburg on June 2022, there has been a meaningful resurgence of discussions within the shipping industry around the topic. In order to meet internationally agreed levels of mitigation, shipping industry must undertake fundamental changes in its emissions pathway, while stakeholders need to implement effective solutions to reduce their emissions in a cost-effective and feasible way. Cost considerations, which typically represent the main part of the decision process, operational and market factors need to be addressed.
Adopting an economic and sustainable fuel solution to substitute fossil fuels is a complex process, facing headwinds from a current absence of targeted policies, such as renewable fuel mandate and carbon taxation. Fuel price is a shaping factor for change in the industry as bunkers, which represent approx. 47% of a vessel’s operating cost, will significantly increase under IMO’s regulations. Therefore, to continue running on cheaper fossil fuels, many vessels are being built or fitted with scrubbers, which equal 4.26% of the world fleet in 2022, according to our data. This figure equals to 4,845 vessels, according to DNV, with most of them carrying open type scrubbers and 3,296 of them being retrofitted, while only 1,549 of them fitted at newbuilding stage. In terms of ship type most of them are bulkers (1,659), followed by containers (1,121) and chemical/oil tankers (573). In terms of alternative fuels, LNG currently seems the only green fuel that is viable commercially for the deep-sea segment in the short term, with a 0.74% total LNG capable fleet in 2022. In total, there are 817 LNG capable ships in operation, while 743 are currently on order, according to our data. Most of them are oil tankers (39 in operation and 35 on order), containerships (36 in operation and a massive number of 169 on order) and bulkers (13 in operation and 49 on order). However, despite low emissions, it will not be able to meet IMO’s regulations in the long term and will only represent a transitory fuel. Regarding methanol and ammonia, these are scarcely in use, with only 56 methanol fuelled vessels and very few ammonia fuelled vessels in operation, of which 6 are tankers. Port infrastructure is currently under development with dominant initiatives from Vopak Terminal in Rotterdam for methanol and port of Gothenburg in Sweden which is establishing a value chain aiming at becoming the primary methanol bunkering hub in Northern Europe and the most recent development of Yara terminal in Oslo, the world’s first ammonia fuel bunker network in Scandinavia. On the other hand, the use of biofuels still accounts for a small percentage of the world fleet. Owners are still skeptical towards the use of biofuels in the short term, as the additional cost for the fuel transition paired with a 10% premium on bunker cost, amidst a lack of well-established supply chain and infrastructures, will result in higher freights under an unclear framework on how this extra cost will be divided between involved maritime stakeholders. According to our data, there are currently 8 tankers, 9 bulkers and 10 containers in operation using biofuels.
From a technological point of view, fitting vessels with scrubbers or converting engines to run on alternative or biofuels is a costly and time-consuming process. For instance, to run on LNG, vessels require two to three times the volume of fuel oil tanks. Engines burning ammonia or hydrogen are still under testing & development phase and builders will need more time on top of the various safety concerns associated with the use of these fuels. Regarding the electrification of vessels, batteries are not yet adequately developed and will need to become less heavy and space-consuming, as well as more efficient to support optimal ship operation. In the meantime, there are only 118 cold ironing facilities in operation and 47 more being decided for future operation globally (according to DNV), with most of them in Northern Europe and very few of them in USA/Canada and China for a total number of 466 battery-powered vessels in operation, 50% of them are hybrid type and only 23% of them pure electric, and 188 vessels on order at the moment.
Chartering (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Softer)
The dry bulk market continued to lose strength during the past days with Panamax sector shouldering most of the pressure. The BDI today (05/07/2022) closed at 2,098 points, down by 106 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (28/06/2022). VLCC rates have finally witnessed a positive week yet with earnings still below OPEX levels. On the contrary activity for the rest of the sizes was mixed, with their T/C average ending up the week almost unchanged. The BDTI today (05/07/2022) closed at 1,226, an increase of 14 points and the BCTI at 1,471, a decrease of 157 point compared to previous Tuesday’s (28/06/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)
The dry SnP activity appeared quite strong these past few days, the wet one softened down, while all the others remained at low levels for yet another week. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “ELANDRA EVEREST” (299,999dwt-blt ‘20, S. Korea), which was sold to Greek owner, Tsakos for an undisclosed price. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “CHRISTINA IV” (72,493dwt-blt ‘00, Japan), which was sold to Dubai based owner, GLTA for a price in the region of $13.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)
The newbuilding market demonstrated a healthy activity overall this week while being dominated by the owners’ hunger for Container vessels. Orders have been reported across most main sectors. Indeed, the container sector gathered the lion’s share with 3 announced orders for a total of 10+2 units. PIL inked a deal with Yiangzijiang for 4×8,000teu LNG fuelled & ammonia-ready vessels, set for 2025 delivery. In the meantime, CA shipping sealed a deal with Huangpu Wenchong for 4+4×1,600teu EEDI-phase3 units with expected delivery in 2024. Taizhou Sanfu was assigned by MPCC for the construction of 2×1,300teu methanol-powered vessels, against a 15yrs T/C to NCL. On the dry front, NYK placed an order for a 180,000dwt LNG fuelled vessel at Shanghai Waigaoqiao, while ESL declared an option for a 5,300dwt hybrid-electric, ice-class 1A unit to a series of 6 ordered last year at Chowgule yard. Moving on to the gas sector, an order for 1+1 LPG was announced after almost two months between PascoGas and KSOE. Owner will pay $64.0m for the 40,000cbm unit agreed to be delivered within 2025. Conclusively, an order has been reported for 2 dual-fuel Ethylene Gas carriers from Ocean Yield at Yamic yard. This marks the 3rd order within 2022 for LEG carriers and the vessels will be built against a 15yrs T/C to Braskem.
Demolition (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The steel price volatility continues to shape the gloomy outlook in the demolition market. Significant discounts from the Chinese market have surged imported steel demand in Bangladesh. As a result, further downward pressure was added to the domestic prices; shipbreakers have faced a slip in domestic demand for ship scrap which led the Ship Breakers and Recycling Association to pause the selling of scrap to steel mills. The pressure was also evident across India and Pakistan, with the monsoon season affecting steel mills’ demand while increased electricity costs are adding a further burden leading to an increase in steel price. At the same time, it has been observed that mills have opted for imported scrap in the past days. Overall, the ongoing harsh economic environment has abated steel demand worldwide affecting demolition negatively demolition participants sentiment. Average prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 270-570/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $260-560/ldt.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com