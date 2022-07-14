Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 27 2022 By Chara Georgousi, Research Analyst

Taking the previous market insight a step further, market sentiment remains bullish regarding the overall ROI of scrubbers, facing tailwinds from a surprisingly favorable Hi-5 spread. Under a blurred setting regarding the direction and efficiency of alternative fuels and the current geopolitical disruptions, owners tend to adopt a medium-term approach to the evaluation of their investment towards decarbonization, rather than a long-term which might be overturned.

Recent studies have shown that running on HSFO and on a scrubber produces way lower emissions than running on LSMGO, further confirming the viability of a scrubber investment. Currently, owners who will drydock their vessels soon are increasingly considering investing in pollution abatement technology, in return for the benefits from the expected savings in the bunkering costs.

Coming down to the decision-making, the choice of scrubber type is a key factor that shapes the fitting cost but will mostly affect future savings and compliance with changing regulations. While most vessels carry open-loop scrubbers, many vessels fitted now opt for hybrid types, which offer increased flexibility for operation in all areas, regardless of ECA’s constraining rules or seawater alkalinity. Technological investments have a special mechanism of assessment, therefore, payback period, level of risk, tax prospects and expected inflation should be considered. The main criteria regarding the justification of a scrubber investment should be the ROI (including CAPEX & OPEX), the space occupied, and the weight, with horizontal scrubbers weighting less and covering less space compared to vertical ones, thus, minimizing the impact on a vessel’s cargo-carrying capacity and its profitability. Due to the funding difference of the technology implementation, the terms of inflows (fuel savings) and outflows (CAPEX & OPEX) should be identified, while the determining factor will be the maximum payback period.

Currently, owners who have already invested in scrubbers are enjoying a high ROI, while benefiting from more than $500/t Hi-5 spreads. For instance, in Singapore it was assessed at an all-time high of $569.50/t on July 5th, creating, therefore, the perfect scenario for scrubber-equipped ships. In Fujairah, the set-up is pretty much similar with the spread fluctuating close to the $500/t range. While HSFO markets in Asia have been weakening on the back of sanctions on Urals crude in Europe and the US, VLSFO markets are seeing a tight supply as refineries have been utilizing sweeter crude to maximize gasoline production to meet the demand for the peak driving season in the US and due to the expanded regional turnaround and strong gasoline cracks.

At the moment, retrofitting times vary between 30 and 50 days, which is important to consider under the current market conditions. According to our data, retrofits now take place at a slower pace, while during 1H of 2022 only 3.7% of newbuilt vessels are scrubber fitted, compared to 13.9% during 1H of 2021. Since investments in technology are capital intensive, owners tend to keep a more conservative stance and ensure a balance in their fleets, until clarity is given on what will be the most cost-efficient and dominant compliant method.

Chartering (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Softer)

The previous week’s momentum continued during the last week, with the Panamax sector noting the largest discounts and with the rest of the sizes following suit. The BDI today (12/07/2022) closed at 2,013 points, down by 85 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (05/07/2022). VLCC rates have finally witnessed a positive week yet with earnings still below OPEX levels. Earnings across all the crude sectors have noted an upward trajectory during the past days with the Aframax sector outperforming the rest of its sizes. The BDTI today (12/07/2022) closed at 1,373, an increase of 147 points and the BCTI at 1,387, a decrease of 84 point compared to previous Tuesday’s (05/07/2022) levels.

Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Stable+)

The SnP market bounced back in the wet sector last week while the bulk sector remained buoyant. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “MATTERHORN SPIRIT” (114,834dwt-blt ‘05, S. Korea), which was sold to UAE based buyers, for a price in the region of $24.75m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “THERESA SHANDONG” (82,000dwt-blt ‘12, China), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $21.0m.

Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)

The newbuilding market continues to see healthy ordering activity overall last week. On the wet front, no new orders have been reported with the orderbook still at historically low levels. Appetite for LNG carriers is steady, with berths on behalf of Qatar LNG project, monopolizing owners’ interest. Last week, Knutsen secured 8 berths at Hyundai HI, paying approx. $215.0m per unit. During mid-June, Knutsen secured 2 more berths, which paired with this order, lift Knutsen’s orderbook for Qatari’s project LNGCs to a total of 10 vessels. Two more LNGs have been ordered on behalf of Cardiff Gas last week. The duet marks Cardiff’s second LNG contract this year and it has been assigned to Hyundai Samho for construction and delivery within 2026, while owner will pay around $245.0m/unit. On the dry front, three orders came to light for a total of 7 vessels. Inui Global Logistics placed 2 separate orders for 2 vessels each at Imabari and Oshima, respectively. All vessels will be built according to EEDI phase 3 standards and they are due for delivery within 2025. Conclusively, on the container front, 1 order came to light for 2+2 x 1,800teu containers from Cosmoship. The Greek owner inked a deal with Chinese Yangzijiang for the 2 vessels that will meet EEDI phase 3 standards and will be delivered between 2023 and 2024.

Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)

The demolition market noted an increase in scrap levels offered from Indian subcontinent breakers underpinned by improved steel prices. At the same time, the scarcity of vintage candidates remains in place which leads to owners’ reluctance to dispose of their units even at last week’s improved levels. As a result, materialized deals were limited for another week, further being pressured by the Eid holidays inactivity across the Indian subcontinent nations and the overall uncertainty that the steel price volatility coupled with the currencies depreciation has brought to breakers sentiment. Bids have also witnessed an improvement in Turkey as an increase in imported scrap prices helped local breakers to raise their offers. Yet, trading volume remained low amidst erratic economic progress which has led end-users to the sidelines. Average prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 270-580/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $260-570/ldt.



