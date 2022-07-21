IQ Solutions SA & Lever Group become Green Award Incentive Providers

Green Award welcomes IQ Solutions SA as an incentive provider. With reference by the Chairman of the Green Award Foundation, Captain Dimitrios to the ceremony (presentation of Green Award Flag and a Plaque) on 7 June 2022 at Posidonia Exhibition, Athens. The Greek company provides certified cyber secure ICT Solutions and Services for the Maritime Industry. They give a complete managed information technology and communications for vessels with a Green Award certificate a discount of:

10% for certified companies (seagoing shipping)

15% for certified seagoing ships

15% for certified inland ships

10% for other participating Incentive Providers

The team of IQ Solutions SA is highly skilled engineers and consultants, experienced in large and complex IT projects, tackle the cyber security in the most credible, effective, and highly professional manner. IQ Solutions SA is a Maritime ICT Integrator with unique Intellectual Property, offering ICT solutions Type Approved for Cyber Security by IACS members & Flag States.

Specialized products & services are presented below:

VCell Cyber Type Approved/certified for Cyber Security (by BV and ABS) end-to-end vessel ICT solution, providing a managed, enhanced, fully controllable and monitored ICT environment, consisted of highly available, redundant, and secure infrastructure covering servers, clients, managed networking, and printing.

VTalos Universal Vessel USB Protection Unit, certified by ABS, designed to control, and protect from a sensitive onboard Cyber Security issue, the use of USB devices on vessel networks & devices.

Ermis Augmented Reality solution for vessels making onboard remote view, inspection, assistance and knowledge transfer direct and immediate, without the need of shore experts to be physically present onboard.

Captain Dimitris Mattheou, Chairman of the Green Award Foundation comments, “We are happy to welcome IQ Solutions to the Green Award scheme and see many synergies. Digital integrations become a greater reality for the maritime industry. Quality standards is not only what they promise but also what they provide. Green Award, along with IQ Solutions and the rest of our distinguished incentive providers, fairly represent the determined, passionate, faithful, devoted and pioneering sailors of Green Shipping.”



Lever Group SPMC

Green Award welcomes Lever Group SPMC as an incentive provider, founded in 2005 by the certified and licensed Mechanical Engineer Mr Ioannis Leoutsakos. The Greek Marine Engineering company, specialising in Oceangoing Vessels (OVGs), Super Yacht Refit, Repairs and Maintenance, is considering No.1 in Shaft and Propellers Repairs all over the world. The operations are fully integrated and computerized by Bureau Veritas ISO 9001:2015. They offer a wide range of Repairs and Services for both above and below the ship’s waterline, such as: On-site Machining Operation, Machine Shop Production, Technical Management, Laser& optical alignment, Auxiliary Machinery, Engines, Steering Gear, Hydraulics and Foundations. Lever Group has established its position in the maritime industry as a company that delivers quality.

The incentives with Green Award are as follows:

15% discount to Pre-Survey Services & Assessments

10% discount on all LEVER GROUP services, no spares included, i.e., Assessment & Maintenance of Marine Engines & Gear boxes, Propulsion Systems, Steering Systems, Auxiliary Machinery (as PV. Valves, Sea Valves, Pumps), Deck Equipment (as Windlasses, Cranes, Ladders) & Hydraulic Systems.

In his welcome note, Green Award Chairman Captain Dimitrios Mattheou said: “I am delighted for my presence here today to signify this considerable milestone in the history of Lever Group. Hi-Tech Services and repairs are essential to the development of shipping standards. We are proud and happy to welcome Lever Group to the Green Award scheme in order to ensure quality shipping repairs and maintenance.”

Image 1 : From left to right: Jan Fransen, Executive Director of the Green Award foundation, Capt. Dimitrios Mattheou, Chairman of the Green Award foundation, Panagiotis Gavalas, IQ Solutions Director of Operations and Paris Papanastasiou CEO and Managing Director of IQ Solutions

Image2: From left to right:: Mr Michalis Leoutsakos CEO of Lever Group, Capt. Dimitrios Mattheou, Chairman of the Green Award Foundation, Mrs Vasiliki Leoutsakou Account Manager of Lever Group and Jan Fransen, Executive Director of Green Award Foundation



