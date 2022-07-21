Naming & delivery ceremony of M/V Neptune Barcelona in Rijeka for Neptune Lines

On July 12th, 2022 the naming and delivery ceremony of M/V Neptune Barcelona was held in the 3 Maj Shipyard, in Rijeka.

The ceremony was honored by the presence of the Croatian Prime Minister, Mr Andrej Plenković, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mr. Davor Filipovic, the Minister of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets of Croatia, Mr. Ivan Paladina, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece, Mr. Giannis Plakiotakis, the Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard Vice Admiral HCG Georgios Alexandrakis and the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic in the Republic of Croatia, H.E. Ms Antonia Katzourou.

Our strategy to continuously upgrade our fleet, ensuring quality services to our customers through sustainable shipping will continue. As our Chair of the Board, Ms Melina Travlos said ‘It is a choice, a decision and a commitment of Neptune, to work with determination and vision for a better future for our industry, our society, our people, for the new generation for a better world’.

Neptune Barcelona is the newest member of our 19-vessel fleet and will transfer to the Greek flag.



