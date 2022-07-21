Navarone marks its 50th anniversary navigating with safety the challenges of shipping

Since its foundation in 1970 Navarone has been synonymous with the quality of services offered to its first class charterers and the strong commitment to sustainable shipping operations.

Navarone during the first decades of its activity was operating a fleet of bulk carriers between 9-27.000dwt. In 1994 Navarone entered into a solid and long standing co-operation with Canfornav Inc., a highly reputable organization based in Montreal specializing in the trade of various dry bulk commodities in the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence River and worldwide.

Taking advantage of this mutually beneficial business relationship Navarone proceeded to the renewal and upgrading of its fleet executing an ambitious newbuilding program of 35 vessels under the supervision of its technical department.

Today, Navarone operates a modern fleet of 24 dry cargo vessels (handy sized, handymax and supras), flying the Cyprus and Marshall Islands flag, with the highest safety and quality standards and maintains two offices in Athens and Odessa Ukraine, the latter for the past 20 years.

Full article, ELNAVI July-August 2022, Issue 583-584, Page.16

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Read also this article in : Greek