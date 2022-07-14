Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima Class elevates the cruising experience beyond expectation

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, raises the bar of cruising experience even higher with its new, pioneering Prima Class vessels.

By introducing an impressive series of firsts, not only for the brand but also for the whole industry, the new Prima Class offers a higher-level experience to cruisers and at the same time guarantees to initiate potential cruisers into their new favorite way of vacation. Among these firsts, guests can look forward to the elevated The Haven by Norwegian, the ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept, the PM4,000 square meters long Ocean Boulevard, the amazing Charcoal Sauna, the Prima Theater and Nightclub, the world’s first venue that transforms from a theater into a Vegas-style nightclub, and new dining and beverage venues that push the boundaries of traditional cruise cuisine.

As Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise category, delivering an unrivaled guest experience, returning cruisers have so many new things to wait for, while first timers are about to discover a new world of luxury and unique experiences:

The Elevated Haven By Norwegian

To provide guests with an unrivaled experience in luxury cruising, The Haven by Norwegian on the Prima Class vessels has been elevated to offer the brand’s most exclusive and centralized suite complex. Spanning eight decks of suites and public areas on the Norwegian Prima, the ship-within-a-ship concept provides guests with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations on board. NCL evolved The Haven's design to be more open to the sea than ever before. For the first time, every public area in The Haven offers stunning sea and destination views.

Outdoor Living and immersive entertainment

Furthering the elevated experience that places guests first and understanding the important connection they have with the outdoors and proximity to the sea, NCL reimagined its industry pioneering The Waterfront by doubling the space and adding a greater variety of experiences and dining options than ever before by introducing Ocean Boulevard. Located on deck eight of the Norwegian Prima, Ocean Boulevard at 4,000 square meters long, wraps around the entire deck, allowing guests to walk around the entire ship and experience amazing ocean views while having the choice to partake in numerous exceptional outdoor activities.

Norwegian Prima will also showcase numerous cruise industry first and new-to-brand elevated onboard experiences, including boasting the world’s first venue that transforms from a theater into a Vegas-style nightclub. Prima Theater and Nightclub is a three-story venue designed to seamlessly convert the space from a state-of-the art performance stage to expansive dance floor, which will feature a customizable seating layout and awe-inspiring moving LED screen that lowers from the ceiling and is nearly half the size of the venue.

Activities for every kind of guest

As the only Cruise Line to offer go-karts at sea, NCL will up the ante on Norwegian Prima, offering the largest and first ever three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway, featuring a longer straightaway with a racetrack of more than a quarter mile in length, where 15 drivers can simultaneously race on the open ocean, reaching speeds of more than 50 km/h. For guests looking for the most extreme adrenaline rush at sea, Norwegian Prima will flaunt The Drop, the world’s first freefall dry slide where users will experience a 10-story plunge reaching the highest G-forces of any cruise line. Making its splashing first appearance on Norwegian Prima as part of the ship’s Aqua Park and Main Pool area, the brand’s first Tidal Wave waterslide will feature gushing surfs where guests can ride an innertube to catch the perfect wave.

Elevated epicurean experiences

Prima Class vessels will push the boundaries of traditional cruise cuisine. A number of new dining and beverage venues debut on Norwegian Prima. Created to elevate the guest-sensory experience, Indulge Food Hall offers visitors diverse menu items from a variety of culinary venues as well as a mix of indoor and outdoor seating, with 11 venues including returning guest culinary favorites Coco’s, serving artisan sweet treats; Q Texas Smokehouse, boasting delicious American Southern comfort food and barbecue; and Starbucks. Indulge will unveil first-ever dining venues including Seaside Rotisserie, offering a wide array of rotisserie-cooked dishes; Nudls, an emporium serving noodle dishes from around the world, from Italian to Thai cuisines; Tamara, preparing classic Indian dishes and multiple vegetarian food options;

The Latin Quarter, serving classic Latin food with a twist; Tapas Food Truck, cooking elevated Spanish-inspired street food; Garden Kitchen, where guest can order customized salads with more than two dozen ingredients to choose from; Just Desserts, featuring classic dessert items such as pies and cakes and Just Ice Cream serving all guest favorite ice cream flavors and over-the-top decadent creations. Adding to the culinary offerings available on Norwegian Prima’s Ocean Boulevard, the site will host three additional dining venues offering both indoor and outdoor seating, including Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill. And of course the Metropolitan Bar, the brand's first sustainably-focused bar, will premiere under the brand’s Sail and Sustain program featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients as well as offer a fully sustainable spirits menu and biodynamic wines.

“The name ‘Prima,’ which means ‘first’ in Italian, is a natural fit that ties into our legacy of firsts in the industry” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “An exemplary representation of our brand evolution, bringing together our ‘Guest First’ philosophy and our spirit of innovation, Norwegian Prima personifies everything our guests love about NCL and raises the bar. This brand-new class of ships is truly designed to put our guests first” he added. The Prima Class debuts this August at Reykjavík, where Norwegian Prima, the first of six ships within NCL’s new class of vessels, will have its Christening Ceremony, with pop icon Katy Perry as the ship’s godmother. The capital city of Island will be homeport to the ship’s inaugural cruises, which will elevate the cruising experience beyond expectations.



