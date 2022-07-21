Posidonia 2022 highlights on energy transition and digitalization

Technology and energy transition were the most popular topics of Posidonia 2022. Digital solutions can break down barriers and provides incentives to comply with the sustainability and decarboniztion requirements.

High caliber speakers that included 1st class names of Greek shipping examined during Posidonia 2022 the future challenges in shipping and the initiatives emerged to adapt to a fast changing charterers and investors’ needs.

Dr. John Coustas President and Chief Executive Officer Danaos Corporation told that disruption is caused by the shore side not from shipping and he predicted that the disruption in the supply chain will continue. It is possible that the continuation of disruption will be beneficial for the shipping charter market in short and medium term.

Mr. Evangelos M. Marinakis Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors Capital Maritime & Trading Corp said that: “as the containership market is concerned we have enjoyed the best rates the last 10 years. In addition to this, China eventually will return back and charter market will improve further.



Full article, ELNAVI July-August 2022, Issue 583-584, Page. 6

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Read also this article in : Greek