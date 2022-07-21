TEN takes delivery of shuttle tanker “Porto” The vessel was supervised and classed by DNV

Greek Tsakos Columbia Shipmanagement (TCM), took delivery of PORTO, its latest newbuild shuttle tanker in a recent ceremony held at Daehan Shipbuilding in Korea. This is the 30th DNV-classed vessel owned by TSAKOS Group.

The 154,846 dwt shuttle tanker, registered with Maltese flag, is the first of the five DNV-classed newbuilds contracted to Daehan Shipbuilding, and the first shuttle tanker built in the yard. The vessel is equipped with an azimuth maneuvering thruster, supporting the Dynamic positioning (DP) of the vessel which is an essential component in today’s shuttle tanker technology to maintain the tanker in position in harsh weather conditions.

Mr. Vassileios Papageorgiou, Vice Chairman of Tsakos Group said: “We are very proud to welcome in our fleet our DP2 Suezmax DWT 154,846.6 mt M/T Porto constructed at Daehan Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., under DNV supervision, and delivered on July 6th, 2022. For Tsakos Group, the delivery of M/T Porto, the fourth (4) DP vessel of our fleet, is a pride-filled moment, since she is built with high-quality standards, including Petrobras latest requirements, industry requirements, technical rigidity and integrity, enhanced characteristics, and first-class equipment.

M/T Porto has the following features: DNV Class 1A Tanker for oil ESP, CSR, E0, DYNPOS-AUTR, BOW LOADING, NAUT-OC, BIS, TMON, COAT-PSPC(B, C), CMON, LCS, Clean, BWM(T), VCS(2B), SPM, Recyclable. She is equipped with M/E Hyundai MAN B&W 6G70ME-C10.5 MCR 15,300 kW @ 70.8 rpm, NCR 10,670 kW @ 62,7 rpm NOx Tier III: EGR LS (0.1%), 18 MW in total capacity of six (6) D/Gs, five (5) thrusters plus CPP propeller, high-lift type rudder, DARPS/ telemetry/sporttrack Position Reference System, K-Chief 700 Navigation system and she is considered the forerunner of our DP 2 vessels and we appreciate Class DNV technical contribution, strict and fruitful supervision led to the delivery of a vessel which will dominate in the most competitive environment.

Mr. Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Senior Vice President – Regional Manager SE Europe, Middle East & Africa, DNV Maritime, said: “All these years of close collaboration with Tsakos Group and DNV have forged a partnership that has grown from strength to strength. As a result of this relationship, we support our partner to deliver safe and forward-thinking projects. We welcome in our DNV family M/T PORTO, and we wish her plain sailings. We are equally thrilled to welcome in our class the four coming Aframax newbuildings, start being delivered from mid-2023, equipped with the latest environmental-friendly technologies. With the committed teamwork between Tsakos Group and DNV, we will continue to make the difference in the global maritime landscape.”

TEN is listed in the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and has a diversified energy fleet currently which consists of 70 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.9 million dwt.



