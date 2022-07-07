Tototheo Maritime expands presence in North Europe

Tototheo Maritime expands presence in North EuropeJuly-August 2022, Shippings News Thursday, July 7th, 2022 The well-known maritime technology provider, Tototheo Maritime, has recently inaugurated its new office in Bremen, Germany. Headquartered in Cyprus, Tototheo Maritime has been offering state of the art technology solutions and services to the maritime industry for over forty years, through its owned offices in Limassol and Piraeus, as well as through their partner offices in other regions.
How have they kept ahead of the curve in such a demanding sector?
“We strongly believe in building long lasting and trusted relations with our partners and our customers”, said Socrates Theodosiou, co-CEO of Tototheo. “Our portfolio of services has evolved over the years, and we have had the vision to take us forward through the pandemic and many other challenges faced. We have grown stronger and ever more convinced that the future of shipping lies in collaboration and synergies with valued partners”, he added.
Joining the Bremen office as Head of Sales for Germany, Teodor Jelev, has over 10 years’ experience in the maritime industry. “Our goal at Tototheo is to stay close to our partners and our customers, supporting them in their operations so we can grow together. The German maritime industry is characterized by its innovative, technology-focused and sustainability-conscious approach to conducting business. Tototheo being an organization with a clear vision of technology within shipping, we are ready to support our customers with specifying their needs and help them implement solutions that will enable them to grow more efficiently and sustainably”, noted Mr. Jelev.
Tototheo is a leading provider of connectivity solutions, including L-band, Ku-band and Ka-band for a number of well known satellite operators. What really sets the organisation apart is their deep understanding of technology and how it can be applied in shipping to be relevant at the time of implementation but also scalable for the rapidly growing future needs.
A major provider of communications, navigation and general bridge equipment, Tototheo offers a turnkey solution when it comes to new installations, retrofits, annual maintenance contracts and vessel IT support, allowing customers to reduce administration and focus on key aspects of their business.
Building on its long history and extensive knowledge of the maritime industry, Tototheo is a prime provider of complete digitalization solutions, including onboard IT network and equipment, cyber security infrastructure, advanced IoT solutions, regulatory compliance and reporting services, virtual tours and 3D visualisations, CCTV solutions and efficiency and optimization solutions.
