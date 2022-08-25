Navios Maritime Partners L.P. expands its fleet to 188 ships acquiring 36 Drybulk Vessels

Taking advantage of the shipping market potential Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has agreed to acquire a 36-vessel drybulk fleet for a gross purchase price of $835.0 million.

The 36-vessel drybulk fleet consists of 26 owned vessels and 10 chartered-in vessels (all with purchase options) with a total capacity of 3.9 million dwt and an average age of 9.6 years. Assuming Clarksons’ 1-YR TC rate (as of July 22, 2022) and certain operating cost assumptions (1), the acquired vessels are expected to generate approximately $164.0 million of estimated EBITDA and $81.5 million of estimated free cash in 2023.

This acquisition builds upon Navios Partners’ strength in diversification and provides Navios Partners with:

- A young, known, en-bloc fleet of 36 vessels at an opportune time in the drybulk market

- Increased scale – post transaction the drybulk and total fleet will increase by 67% and 24%, respectively. NMM will have the third largest drybulk fleet, and the second largest fleet, of US publicly traded companies (based on number of vessels)

- Rebalanced segment exposure

- A migration path to a younger, more carbon efficient fleet supported by opportunistically selling older, less carbon efficient vessels

- Compelling financial returns (based upon the aforementioned 2023 financial estimates),$835.0 million gross purchase price, $393.4 million estimated equity, EBITDA multiple: 5.1x (Purchase price/ estimated EBITDA), Unlevered yield: 20% (estimated EBITDA/gross purchase price), Free cash return on equity: 21% (estimated free cash/estimated equity)

Following the completion of the Transaction, Navios Partners will own and operate a fleet comprised of 90 drybulk vessels, 49 containerships and 49 tanker vessels, including 22 newbuilding vessels to be delivered through the first quarter of 2025.

The Transaction was negotiated and unanimously approved by the Conflicts Committee of Navios Partners. The Transaction was also unanimously approved by full board of directors of Navios Partners.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including consent of the existing mortgage banks.

The first closing involving the transfer of 15 vessels will be completed on or about July 29, 2022, while the second closing involving the remaining 21 vessels will be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

Jefferies LLC and S. Goldman Advisors LLC served as financial advisors to the Conflicts Committee of Navios Partners. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP acted as legal advisor.

Details of acquired fleet

Navios Etoile Capesize 179,234 Sungdong S.B. 2010

Navios Happiness Capesize 180,022 Daewoo S.B. 2009

Navios Altamira Capesize 179,165 Sungdong S.B. 2011

Navios Bonheur Capesize 179,259 Sungdong S.B. 2010

Navios Corali Capesize 181,249 Imabari SB 2015

Navios Canary Capesize 180,528 Tsuneishi Zosen 2015

Navios Antares Capesize 169,059 Sungdong S.B. 2010

Navios Stellar Capesize 169,001 Sungdong S.B. 2009

Navios Lumen Capesize 180,661 STX Shipbuilding 2009

Navios Phoenix Capesize 180,242 Imabari SB 2009

Navios Herakles I Kamsarmax 82,036 Nantong COSCO KHI 2019

Navios Uranus Kamsarmax 81,516 Tsuneishi Zosen 2019

Navios Galaxy II Kamsarmax 81,789 Tsuneishi Cebu 2020

Navios Felicity I Kamsarmax 81,946 Nantong COSCO KHI 2020

Navios Magellan II Kamsarmax 82,037 Nantong COSCO KHI 2020

Rainbow N Panamax 79,642 New Century S/Y 2011

N Amalthia Panamax 75,318 Universal S.B. 2006

Navios Taurus Panamax 76,596 Imabari SB 2005

N Bonanza Panamax 76,596 Imabari SB 2006

Jupiter N Post-Panamax 93,062 Taizhou Catic S.B. 2011

Navios Galileo Panamax 76,596 Imabari SB 2006

Navios Sky Kamsarmax 82,056 Sanoyas Shipbuilding 2015

Navios Asteriks Panamax 76,801 Sasebo H.I. 2005

Navios Celestial Ultra Handymax 58,063 Tsuneishi Zhoushan 2009

Navios Ulysses Ultra Handymax 55,728 Oshima S.B. Co. 2007

Navios Vega Ultra Handymax 58,792 Tsuneishi Cebu 2009

Vessel Type Dwt Yard Year built

Chartered-in Fleet with purchase options

Navios Felix Capesize – scrubber fitted 181,221 Imabari SB 2016

Navios Obeliks Capesize – scrubber fitted 181,415 Koyo Dock 2012

Navios Amber Kamsarmax – scrubber fitted 80,994 JMU Tsu. SY 2015

Navios Coral Kamsarmax 84,904 Imabari SB 2016

Navios Citrine Kamsarmax 81,626 Imabari SB 2017

Navios Dolphin Kamsarmax 81,630 Imabari SB 2017

Navios Gemini(2) Kamsarmax 81,704 Tsuneishi Cebu 2018

Navios Horizon I (2) Kamsarmax 81,692 Tsuneishi Cebu 2019

Navios Venus Ultra Handymax 61,339 Iwagi Zosen 2015

Navios Lyra Handysize 34,718 SPP Goseong SY 2012



