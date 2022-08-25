Sustainability-inspired mural takes centre stage in Athens

Greece-based artist Atek, supported by elculture – project “Γενιά 17″, has produced a vibrant street art seaside scene in Michalakopoulou Street, downtown Athens.

The artwork not only aims to promote sustainability, but also boost the local community’s sensitivity towards environmental issues.

ERMA FIRST, global engineering experts for the shipping industry, together with EPE, water treatment & environmental response specialists, teamed up with Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) to produce the sustainability-inspired mural.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), set by the United Nations General Assembly (UN-GA), are designed to be a blueprint for a better and more sustainable future. Atek’s recently finished artwork, which focuses on Global Goal 14 – ‘Life below Water’, will be submitted for the international competition and awards. This wall painting will be maintained, cleaned and protected for two years.

Eleni Polychronopoulou, Business Development Director at ERMA FIRST and Executive Vice President at EPE, said: ”ERMA FIRST and EPE care deeply about protecting the environment and giving back. This stunning piece of artwork is the result of a tremendous collaborative effort between our friends and partners. We hope local residents and the wider community will enjoy this meaningful artwork and be inspired to actively care for the environment and the oceans. Our ultimate goal is proactive action from all sides and tangible results, which enable a sustainable future for the next generation.”

