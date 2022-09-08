ABS presents revolutionary vessel design with water lubricated shaft line bearings and an engine room redesign in SMM 2022

ABS made a most interesting presentation at their SMM stand, regarding a revolutionary vessel design with water lubricated shaft line bearings and an engine room redesign.

Dr Chris Leontopoulos, director of the ABS Global Ship System Centre in Athens, as the presenter, went all the way to wear the VR glasses in order to present the design as realistically as possible and convince the audience.

This was about a joint development project with SDARI in Shanghai, National Technical University of Athens, and Thordon Bearings in Canada, which resulted in an ABS Approval In Principle certificate issuance to SDARI, during Posidonia exhibition, in June 2022.

The design, which is a modification of an existing approved-by-ABS-SDARI design of a 3800 TEU container vessel, involves among others, the creation of an aft chamber behind the aft bulkhead of the engine room for shaftline and bearing inspection and maintenance purposes , the removal of the sterntube altogether, the removal of the forward sterntube bearing, and the replacement of the aft sterntube bearing with an aftmost water lubricated bearing, operated in an open-loop seawater lubrication system. While the hull lines have remained intact, the stiffness of the local structure has remained the same despite the internal rearrangement.

The above design concept is a “first”, and has not been applied before. The advantages and benefits it offers are substantial: In addition to the zero oil pollution risk, the operational efficiency benefits are immense in that the vessel will not need to go to a dry dock for shaft line removal and reassembly. The aftmost bearing/seal can be replaced from inside the vessel while afloat, including any other shaft inspection activities. This can save hundreds of thousands to the ship owners in addition to the zero pollution risk.

Dr Leontopoulos said: “we hope that this design is adopted by the shipyards for the benefit of the maritime community and the environment”.

