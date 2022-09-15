Attica Group inaugurates the 3 new AERO Highspeed vessels

Attica Group, member of Marfin Investment Group (MIG), celebrated the delivery of its 3 state-of-the-art vessels, “AERO Highspeed 1”, “AERO Highspeed 2” and “AERO Highspeed 3” at an inauguration event held on Thursday September 8, 2022 at the Port of Piraeus in the presence of distinguished guests, representatives of the Authorities, partners and friends.

This day is very important for Attica Group but also for the Greek passenger shipping, as the three AEROs are the first new-built vessels joining the Greek coastal fleet, 10 years after the arrival of Blue Star Patmos, the latest coastal shipping new-built also delivered to Attica Group, in June 2012.

The three AERO vessels arrived in Greece from Norway on the 1st of August 2022 and were immediately deployed on the Saronic routes, where they were warmly welcomed by our passengers.

Attica Group has been and still is the leading company on the lines it operates offering reliable and high-quality services. A pioneer in the introduction of new and innovative vessel designs and having worked for almost two years on the concept design, Attica Group took delivery of a superior and eco-friendly end-product setting once again new standards in the domestic lines.

The three AERO vessels were built at the Brødrene Aa shipyard in Norway. The total investment cost amounted to Euros 21 mln (Euros 7 mln per vessel) and was financed with equity and bank loans from the Norwegian Export Finance Norway (“Eksfin”), with the guarantee of the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (“GIEK”) and Alpha Bank who trusted us and contributed significantly to our investment.

The AERO Highspeed state-of-the-art Catamaran vessels, comprise ultra-modern design and innovative features upgrading significantly the travel experience for over 3 million passengers travelling annually on the Saronic routes and offering a unique travel experience. The deployment of these three vessels have increased the total capacity on the Saronic routes and will contribute further to the economic development of the Saronic islands and their local communities.

Each vessel has a maximum speed of 32,2 knots at full load, total length 36 meters, width 9.7 meters and carrying capacity of 150 passengers. The innovative interior layout guarantees a high level of comfort and service to the passengers, offering:

• a comfortable trip even in rough seas, resulting from the innovative hull form and upgraded ride control system,

• spacious passenger accommodation area with large windows providing excellent view and ample natural light,

• overhead luggage bins, as well as specially designated luggage areas,

• special provisions for the facilitation of passengers with reduced mobility,

• dedicated area for bicycle transportation,

• dedicated air-conditioned kennels for pets.

During the event Mr. Spyros Paschalis, CEO of Attica Group, stated: “The investment in the AERO Highspeed vessels contributes to the reduction of Attica Group’s environmental footprint and the gradual transition to a low-carbon, greener and more competitive economy, enhancing sustainable development, among others through low fuel consumption and reduced emissions due to the vessels’ lighter construction material, as well as the installation of photovoltaic units (solar panels) which generate the energy required for all lighting and energy consumption of the accommodation area.

With this investment we carefully implement our business plan to strengthen our market leading position in line with international requirements of the ferry industry. Moreover, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to continuous improvement of the services provided to the Greek islands, to their local communities and to the growth of the Greek economy.

Moreover, in a period of intense financial difficulties due to the global pandemic, as well as to the geopolitical and energy crisis in Europe, this investment strongly reaffirms our Group’s long-term commitment to sustainable development while incorporating ESG criteria in every new investment project and in our daily operation and at the same time, to our material contribution to the national effort for the growth of the Greek economy.

In conclusion, I would like to thank our shareholders, creditors, partners, suppliers and our passengers for their trust, cooperation and preference over the years, as well as Attica’s employees, at land and at sea, for their dedication and high quality work that led our group to be the largest Group in our sector in Greece, the third largest in the Mediterranean and in the top 10 in Europe.”

Attica Group is active in passenger shipping through SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES, HELLENIC SEAWAYS, and AFRICA MOROCCO LINK, operating 35 vessels in total, which provide modern and high quality transportation services in Greece and abroad. The Group’s vessels travel in 4 countries, to 60 unique destinations, connect 71 ports and transport over 7 million passengers, 1 million private vehicles and 400,000 freight units annually.

ELNAVI Newsletter

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com