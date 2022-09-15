Celestyal Cruises appoints Inter-Connect as GSA in Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Celestyal, the award-winning first choice for cruises in the Greek islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, announced its cooperation with Inter-Connect.

Effective immediately Inter-Connect will market, distribute, fulfil, and represent the Greek company as its general sales agency. Inter-Connect will develop both dynamic and preformed travel packages for Celestyal in addition to cruise only services across the region.

Celestyal decided to cooperate with Inter-Connect because the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) is an important market with great potential. Celestyal is convinced that with the new cooperation it will be able to accelerate further growth in this region and at the same time offer new touring products to a wider audience leveraging Inter-Connects robust distribution and technology platforms.

Inter-Connect has great experience in bringing together both cruise and tour whilst offering a comprehensive service, such as sales and marketing activities, service centres in the local language and much more.

Lothar Krins, CEO – Managing Director of Inter-Connect says: “We are very much looking forward to the cooperation with Celestyal and will support the cruise operator with our broad network in the tourism industry, most accurate market knowledge and profound marketing and sales know-how with all our strength”.

Theodora Dimopoulou, Regional Director Celestyal Cruises, said, “Inter-Connect has decades of outstanding expertise in the cruise segment, making it an ideal partner for us. We are very much looking forward to developing and fully realizing the full potential of the DACH region together.”

ELNAVI Newsletter

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com