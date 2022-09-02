Cruiseship “Norwegian Prima” is christened at Reykjavík, Iceland Elnavi’s co- publishers Stefanos Papandreou & Theano Kalapotharakou report from Iceland

Following the delivery of its newest ship, “Norwegian Prima”, in Marghera, Venice at the renowned Fincantieri shipyard, NCL (Norwegian Cruise Line) christened the new emblematic cruiseship in Iceland, commencing her eight-day inaugural voyage in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on Aug. 27,2022, sailing to Amsterdam.

Global popstar Katy Perry, who serves as Norwegian Prima’s Godmother, fulfilled the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the ship, as well as performing during the christening ceremony.

ELNAVI’ co-publishers S. Papandreou & T. Kalapotharakou were invited by NCL in Iceland to report on this spectacular event and all related celebrations for the launching of the new ship.

Following her inaugural voyage, Norwegian Prima sailed a series of eight-day voyages from Amsterdam and Copenhagen offering guests the opportunity to explore Northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords. She’ll then sail Bermuda from Oct. 10,2022; Caribbean itineraries from Oct.15, 2022; and Western Caribbean voyages from Dec. 11, 2022 to March 19, 2023, before returning to Bermuda from March 28 to May 7, 2023. She’ll then offer cruises to Northern Europe from May 14 through Sept. 17, 2023.

Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line told the media: “We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on NCL’s next chapter with Norwegian Prima. It’s been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays guests will enjoy for years to come. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have made Norwegian “Prima a stunning reality”.

The cruiseship Norwegian Prima is a 965 feet/294 meters long, 142,500 gross tons and with capacity for 3,100 guests and is designed to put guests first. She features wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design, and a variety of brand and industry-first experiences. She lays claim as the most spacious new cruise ship in the contemporary category and offers the most outdoor deck space and expansive accommodations of any new build. Her variety of elevated experiences and epicurean delights include the Brand’s first upscale open-air food hall, Indulge Food Hall; the largest and first three-level racetrack at sea on the Prima Speedway as well as The Drop, the world’s first freefall dry slide offering a 10-story plunge experience that reaches more G-forces than an accelerating F1 race car.

Other onboard standouts include Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the entire deck; that’s over 44,000 square feet/4,000 meters long, allowing guests to connect to the ocean while enjoying alfresco dining and elevated experiences. Guests will enjoy the ultimate in relaxation via Infinity Beach, boasting two stunning infinity pools which are positioned close to water-level to take in the vastness of the ocean with uninterrupted views as well as Oceanwalk, where two glass bridges make guests feel as though they are walking on air over the water. An oasis for art lovers, Norwegian Prima will boast The Concourse, the first outdoor sculpture garden at sea with six installations created by international metal artist Alexander Krivosheiw and an art wall designed by David Harber.

Pop Star Katy Perry is the Godmother to “Norwegian Prima” NCL’s Newest Addition

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) made history as the first major cruise ship “Norwegian Prima” christened in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted to more than 2,500 guests who enjoyed an immersive experience in the beautiful Icelandic capital and a christening celebration like no other.

“With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As the industry’s most spacious new cruise ship featuring ‘only-available-on-Prima-experiences,’ she is continuing NCL’s legacy of industry firsts. We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a location just as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik’s striking landscape is the perfect setting for such a milestone occasion. We thank the Reykjavik community for welcoming us with open arms.”

At 965 feet (294 meters long) and more than 143,535 tons with capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship. She also boasts the largest variety of suite categories available at sea as well as a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept. Her variety of recreational activities including the fastest slides at sea – The Rush and The Drop – and the Prima Speedway, the first three-level racetrack at sea, provide guests with adrenaline-pumping moments. Spaces like Ocean Boulevard, the 44,000 square foot outdoor walk way which wraps around the entire ship; The Concourse, which boasts a multi-million dollar outdoor sculpture garden; and expansive pool decks and infinity style pools at Infinity Beach, offer guests a chance to slow down and relax. To learn more about all Norwegian Prima offers, please click here.

"We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on NCL's next chapter with Norwegian Prima," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "It's been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays guests will enjoy for years to come. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have made Norwegian Prima a stunning reality."

Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to a show-stopping performance by popular Icelandic group and 2021 “Eurovision Song Contest” fan favorites, Daði og Gagnamagnið (pronounced “Dah-they Oh Gack-no-Mak-ne”), before Norwegian Prima’s very own godmother, Katy Perry took to the main stage to officially name and christen the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull. The three-level Prima Theater & Club stage was then transformed into a whimsical backdrop where guests enjoyed a powerhouse performance of some of Perry’s chart-topping hits including “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” and “Firework.”

“It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas,” said Katy Perry. “I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!”

Prior to the Christening ceremony, guests were surprised with an authentic Icelandic experience at the HARPA cultural center. Attendees were treated to a captivating LED light show by Artist Olafur Eliasson as well as performances by Icelandic singer-songwriter Bríet who joined the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in an awe-inspiring show.

Norwegian Prima will depart on inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England beginning Sept. 3, 2022, before making her way to the U.S. She will then sail voyages to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas, and Miami in October and November before settling into her homeport of Port Canaveral, Fla., and Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.

