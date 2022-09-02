ERMA FIRST launches shore power solution BLUE CONNECT

Industry-leading ballast water treatment specialists ERMA FIRST have launched BLUE CONNECT, a revolutionary high-voltage shore power solution, more commonly known as Alternate Marine Power (AMP) or Cold Ironing.

BLUE CONNECT seamlessly facilitates a vessel’s connection to a port’s electrical grid in order to power the vessel’s systems and equipment while at birth.

This enables the ship’s diesel generators to be switched off, with a resultant reduction in noise and emissions, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides, carbon oxides and volatile organic compounds.

The installation and use of BLUE CONNECT will contribute to the global shipping industry’s decarbonisation goals, including the European Union’s Fit for 55 plan, the United States’ CARB Regulations and the International Maritime Organization’s carbon reduction measures.

The vessel is connected to shore through the Cable Management System. ERMA FIRST currently offers standard BLUE CONNECT models for: RoRo/RoPax, Passenger Ferries, Containers and Tankers. Custom-made BLUE CONNECT systems are also available upon request.

BLUE CONNECT includes a power transformer, which transforms high to low voltage, as well as the required switchgear to protect crew and equipment. The operation is controlled and monitored by the Shore Connection Main Control Panel. Power changeover supports shore-to-vessel synchronisation to avoid black out upon connection. The system can also be integrated to a vessel’s AMS or/and PMS.

Speaking ahead of SMM Hamburg, ERMA FIRST Managing Director Konstantinos Stampedakis said: “The launch of BLUE CONNECT represents another key technological milestone for the ERMA FIRST Group. We now boast an array of game-changing engineering solutions and products for the maritime community globally. Protecting the environment has always been at the core of ERMA FIRST’s offering. BLUE CONNECT is a highly advanced cold ironing solution that can help significantly reduce emissions in ports around the world.”

ELNAVI Newsletter

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

